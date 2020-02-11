Chief Tedros calls it “number one enemy of the state”.



The World Health Organization called on countries to act “as aggressively as possible” against the newly named COVID-19 corona virus on Tuesday.

“If the world doesn’t wake up and wants to consider the virus the number one enemy of the state, we probably won’t learn from our lessons,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

“… We are still in the containment strategy and should not give the virus room for local transmission.”

The WHO said “Covid-19” was the new official name for the deadly coronavirus, which was first identified in China on December 31.

“We now have a name for the disease and it is Covid-19,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that “co” for “corona”, “vi” for “virus” and “d” for ” Illness”. Tedros said the name was chosen to avoid references to a specific geographic location, animal species, or group of people in accordance with international name recommendations to avoid stigmatization.

The WHO had previously given the virus the temporary name “2019-nCoV Acute Respiratory Disease”, and the Chinese National Health Commission announced this week that the virus will be temporarily called “novel coronavirus pneumonia” or NCP.

On the first day of an international scientific conference in Geneva, Tedros spoke about possible vaccination options to combat the virus and said he sees a “realistic chance” of stopping the outbreak. “We are not defenseless,” he said.

“We have to use the current window to hit hard and fight this virus together, otherwise we could have far more cases and much more costs in our hands,” he said.