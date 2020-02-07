Texas-based artist Whitney Rose announced plans for a new studio album on Thursday (February 6) We’re still going to the rodeo, The singer says the new project on April 24 will reflect her expansive, dynamic country music and the diverse list of muses that inspired her when she recorded the record.

In keeping with this omnivorous taste, the singer has won over producer Paul Kolderie, who has worked with greats like Pixies, Morphine and Radiohead, for her project. Rose notes, however, that the album is not so much a departure from her musical style, but rather an expanded, more nuanced exploration of what that style means and what it can do.

“I have many influences, but I would like to believe that my work has a certain uniqueness,” said Rose in a press release. “I don’t want to do the same album over and over again, and it’s no different. I don’t change my style or career as much as I expand the paths that I have previously explored.”

As an example, she gives an unlikely but accurate country comparison that was particularly well received by her. “Maybe it’s because Marty Stuart called Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker the best country band ever, and I was excited,” she adds. “In any case, this record has some significant differences in production style and instrumental focus from previous work, and I’m proud of the result.”

Rose is uniquely positioned to define her own brand of country music: her new album will be released by her own artist and management record label MCG. The first song from the project, a fraudulent song, is called “Believe Me, Angela”.

“‘Believe Me, Angela’ is a song about what can happen if two women don’t take the chance to hate each other to put it clearly,” explains Rose Rolling Stone. “Of course, this is not exclusively for women, but it is so common to blame the simplest party – not necessarily the party to which logic would point – when you get hurt.

: When I started writing this “fraudulent” song, it started more like revenge music, but I just didn’t feel it. I immediately switched lanes to create unity and compassion, and it immediately felt better and the song came together quickly, “she adds.

We’re still going to the rodeo follows Rose 2017 offer, Rule 62. She is also the current Honky-Tonk winner at the Ameripolitan Music Awards.

