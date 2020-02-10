When it comes to stylish celebrities, Whitney PortThe name comes to mind of course. The reality TV star has made a name for itself in the fashion industry and even founded its own fashion line!

Shop with us: Kim Kardashian’s Skims line has just been launched at Nordstrom and will soon be sold out

Because Port is a designer herself, her opinions on other brands and clothing recommendations are rated higher. She definitely knows where to find the best trending styles, and she recently supported this one sports brand that she says will get her going!

Whitney Port / Instagram

Port shared a mini-spread with some Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes on her Instagram story, adding that the brand fully understands its style. She picked up two pairs of slides and two pairs of sneakers, all of which are adorable! Although we haven’t found the exact pair that Port personally recommended, we found four more pairs that would definitely receive the fashion fans’ seal of approval. Plus, all of them are on sale for amazing discount prices! Channel your inner Whitney port and buy all the styles listed below. You are guaranteed to fall in love with at least one of these great shoes!

These supportive running shoes

Techloom Breeze Zappos from Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

Improve your standard running shoe game with these awesome sneakers. Your evergreen color is absolutely a dream and we know that exercising with the help of these great sneakers will be a lot more fun!

Look at it!

Buy the Techloom Breeze from Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) (originally $ 220) for only $ 154 from Zappos!

These bright foils

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Large Logo Techloom Slide Zappos

Slides are awesome and we are particularly obsessed with this bright neon green pair! No matter if you are at the pool or on the beach or just walking around on a casual day – with these slides you are guaranteed to turn your head!

Look at it!

Get the large logo Techloom slide from Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) (originally $ 100) for just $ 45 from Zappos!

These crisp white sneakers

Techloom Pro Zappos from Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

White sneakers are a must and we are obsessed with this pair. The best thing about them is the laces. We love the hint of pastel color that can also be found on the sole of these shoes!

Look at it!

Buy the Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Techloom Pro (originally $ 165) for just $ 116 from Zappos!

These classic slides

Techloom Slide Zappos pullover from Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

If you’re looking for a standard pair of slides on the market, these standard black slides are for you. We also love the fluffy terry-like material that the front strap is made of!

Look at it!

Buy the Techloom Slide (originally $ 125) Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) jumper for only $ 88 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more models from APL and buy all women’s shoes available at Zappos here!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

This post was sent to you by The Us Weeklys Shop With Us team, The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the product and service selection is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from the manufacturer for testing. Us Weekly also receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then buy the product described in an article. This is not a reason for our decision whether to present or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at [email protected] Have fun shopping!