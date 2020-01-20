advertisement

CORTEZ, Colorado. – It’s hard to miss the Antique Corral on Highway 491 in Cortez. The shop itself is a bit of an antique, a popular shop that has been attracting tourists and others for several decades.

However, the store shelves are also filled with some controversy.

“I was angry, confused, shocked and absolutely stunned,” Nicola Shanks told KDVR.

advertisement

Shanks was shopping in the store a few months ago when she said she stumbled across several signs that she thought were racist, with messages such as “Public swimming pool – only whites” and “Colored rear seats”.

Shanks says she wanted to speak to the owner, but the owner wasn’t there.

After unsuccessfully trying to reach owner Cheryl Dean for several months, Shanks said she had decided to stop by the store again. She asked Dean to remove the signs.

“She told me to go back to England where I come from,” said Shanks.

Dean has not removed the signs and says that they are not racist in nature. She also told KDVR that she had been selling them without complaint for years.

“I’ve lived in a small town all my life. I don’t even know what the word means. There were black people in the store and we laugh about it. There are people who collect the stuff. It has nothing to do with it.” Racism. It’s part of the story, like, “Look how far we’ve come,” said Dean.

Shanks replied, “That’s what she keeps saying, ‘It’s history. You’re trying to erase the story.’ I told her that history belongs in a museum and that these things are made for profit and that they are a very terrible time in the history of this country. “

The dispute has now taken on a life of its own. Hundreds of people now swear to boycott the store and bombard the store with negative online reviews.

“You are terrible. You threatened to burn my shop. You threatened to kill me,” said Dean.

Shanks says she doesn’t tolerate violence, but she says she supports the First Amendment and vows not to give up. She says her 11-year-old daughter is an African American, so the decision not to remove the signs is more personal.

“It still doesn’t make me angry. It makes me sad because it shows me how encouraged and deeply rooted she is in her belief system that she can’t see how it affects others,” said Shanks.

Dean said, “I have no regrets at all. I never thought about it. It’s just insane how few people can cause so much misery to a person.”

Dean said all of the signs were sold in a few days because of all the advertising. She also said that she no longer planned to buy for her store.

,

advertisement