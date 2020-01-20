advertisement

CORTEZ, Colo. (KDVR) – It is hard to miss the Antique Corral on Highway 491 in Cortez. The store is a bit of an antique itself, a popular store that attracts tourists and others for decades.

However, the shelves of the store are also filled with some controversy.

“I was angry, confused, shocked and absolutely just dumbfounded,” Nicola Shanks told KDVR.

Shanks was shopping in the store a few months ago when she said she came across various signs that she thought were racist in nature, with messages like “Public swimming pool – whites only” and “Colored rear seats.”

Shanks says she demanded to talk to the owner, but the owner was not there.

After unsuccessfully trying to reach the owner, Cheryl Dean, for several months, Shanks says she decided to come by the store again. She asked Dean to remove the characters.

“She told me to go back to England where I came from,” said Shanks.

Dean has not deleted the signs and says that they are not racist in nature. She also told KDVR that she has been selling them for years without complaints.

“I live in a small town all my life. I don’t even know what the word means. There have been black people in the store and we laugh about it. There are people who collect that stuff. It has nothing to do with racism. belongs to history, such as: “Look how far we have come,” Dean said.

Shanks replied, “That’s what she keeps saying,” It’s history. You try to clear the history. ‘I have shared with her that history belongs in a museum and that these things are profitable and that you profile a very terrible time in the history of this country.

The dispute has now taken on a life of its own. Hundreds of people now promise to boycott the store and bombard the company with negative reviews online.

“They are terrible. They threatened to set fire to my store. They threatened to kill me, “Dean said.

Shanks says she doesn’t approve of violence, but she says she supports the First Amendment and swears she won’t let it go. She says her 11-year-old daughter is African-American, so the decision not to remove the characters is even more personal.

“It still doesn’t make me angry. It makes me sad because it shows me how fully encouraged and deep-rooted she is in her belief system that she cannot see how it affects others,” Shanks said.

Dean said, “I don’t regret it at all. Not at all. I never thought about it. It’s just crazy how so few people can cause so much misery to one person.”

Dean said all the plates were sold in a few days because of all the publicity. She also said she’s not going to buy more for her store.

