President Donald Trump has declared January 22 as National Sanctuary of human life in a White House proclamation on Tuesday. The day has been 47 years since the important decision of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade who established a constitutional right to abortion.

“Today I call on the congress to protect and defend the dignity of every human life, including those who have not yet been born,” read the proclamation.

“Every person – the born and unborn, the poor, the depressed, the disabled, the weak and the elderly – has inherent value. Although every journey is different, no life is worthless or unimportant; the rights of all people must be defended. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our nation proudly and vigorously confirms our commitment to protecting the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death, “it said.

Referring to statistics showing a 24 percent and 26 percent decrease in the number and abortions between 2007-2016, Trump said that Americans “should celebrate this decline,” but said there was “more to do.”

“Today I call on the congress to help me protect and defend the dignity of every human life, including those who have not yet been born. I call on the American people to continue caring for women during unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and care in a more meaningful way so that every child can have a loving home. And finally, I ask every citizen of this great nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us, and then raise his voice to all who have been affected by abortion, both seen and unseen ”, read the message from Trump.

Trump promised to “continue to fight for the lives of the unborn”, summed up his life policies:

I have passed legislation under the Congressional Review Act that allows states and other beneficiaries to exclude abortion-carrying organizations from their Title X projects. My administration has also issued rules to ensure that Title X family planning projects are clearly separate from projects that carry out, promote or refer to abortion as a family planning method; to protect the rights of conscience of health professionals and organizations, including with regard to abortion; and to ensure that the federal government does not force employers who object based on religious or moral beliefs to provide insurance for contraceptives, including those they believe cause early abortions. In addition, I have called on the Congress to take action to ban abortions of babies of later duration who can feel pain.

