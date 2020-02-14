Get ready to put on your favorite purge mask. White Claw, America’s most hyped Hard Seltzer, will officially come to Canada and expand its already huge cult of fans singing “No Laws When You Drink Claws”.

(Side note: there are absolutely laws when you drink claws. Trust me.)

Earlier this week posters appeared on the streets of Toronto announcing the arrival of the drink. In the meantime, Canadian brand accounts released the official announcement, pointing to a website whose clock is counting down to March 1st.

It’s hard to ignore that carbonated water has become increasingly popular in recent years. Brands like LaCroix with pastel colors of the 80s and different flavors practically take over the somewhat health-conscious hipster market. The arrival of the essentially alcoholic LaCroix is ​​not a big surprise.

White Claw (owned by Mark Anthony Brands, the parent company of Mike’s Hard Lemonade) was incredibly popular in 2019. It took over half of the American hard salter market and became a leader in what is now known as the multi-billion dollar industry.

Her appeal has also risen to the point where the endless memes and popularity at Coachella have resulted in the drink reaching an almost religious obsession among the hipsters, brothers and vape enthusiasts mentioned above.

The ingredients in White Claw are pretty simple: Seltzer, a gluten-free alcohol base, and a variety of fruit flavors (including mango, black cherry, lime, ruby-red grapefruit, or raspberry). There is also a “pure” version, which is … only alcohol and carbonated water. Each standard 12-ounce can contains 100 calories and 5% AVB. In addition, they use natural juice concentrate to get a hint of fruit flavor that is not particularly sweet.

At the moment, things are pretty quiet regarding the actual details of the Canadian launch. White Claw representatives have promised to release more information about what flavors will be available and where to buy them in the coming weeks.

However, the CRAFT Beer Market has confirmed that White Claw will be available in multiple locations across Canada from March 4th. At the Toronto location of the beer bar in 1 Adelaide East, the flavors of black cherries and natural limes are offered for your enjoyment.

Thanks to a friend who brought some from America, I recently had the chance to try it. As with LaCroix, the extreme popularity is hard to understand, but it still tastes pretty decent, and I can see that White Claw has a permanent place in my fridge.

However, I have to reiterate that laws still play an important role in drinking claws, and I would like to use this moment to once again apologize to the Toronto Fire Department for my actions.

