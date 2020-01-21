White Battle Rapper gets Jaw Tapped for saying N-Word | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Dear white readers, nobody can stop you from using the N-word in reality. A battle rapper with the lighter color tore one in the jaw after saying the bow in a rap battle with tapes, but he didn’t get the general spanking, as some hoped.

In a tweet posted by @_RickSmoove, rapper William Wolf showed how he fought his opponent and fired his shots. Things went wrong when Wolf said, “I don’t like these other battle rappers. / They talk too much. / I can’t use the” n “word in this fight. / My” n * gga “.”

Immediately after the N-word drop, Wolf’s opponent threw a right hand in the face, although he didn’t have much strength before members of the Wolfs crew seemed ready to fight before the video was cut.

Wolf recorded a video to explain that his use of the words has been taken out of context and that he is leaving Battle Rap alone for now. He will not be missed.

Photo: Getty

