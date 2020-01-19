WHITE back in Fitzgibbon quarter-final

advertisement

WHITE 4-23 TU Dublin 0-12

WIT is back in the quarter final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after an absence of four years.

Two goals from full-forward Ciaran Kirwan and one from Eddie Meaney and Connal Flood gave the cost of Fintan O’Connor an easy 23 point win over TU Dublin in the Sunday afternoon sun.

Dead-ball ace Stephen Condon from Glanworth in Cork sent more than 11 points after shooting 12 the previous week. Connx Flood of Wexford scored 1-3 in a split screen in the second half.

The nine-fold winners had nine Waterford starters with seniors Calum Lyons, Austin Gleeson and Tom Barron who showed up well, while Kirwan contributed 2-2 from the game.

Gleeson was passed fit after he sent a bang to his right knee against LIT in the first round. The 2016 hurler of the year started on the corner before he left.

WHITE scored the last seven points of the first half to open an interval of 1-12 to 0-7. Condon hit seven runs (six bits) while Kirwan hit 1-1.

TUD led 6-5 after 16 minutes when Ryan Clarke fired over three mills and David Keogh came out with two, including a solo effort in which he defeated four defenders.

The turning point came from the next attack when Tom Barron burst past three defenders and supplied Ciaran Kirwan who found the back of the net.

Gleeson bounced Keogh with a belt on his knee before landing a point in front of the stand. Another Waterford senior Calum Lyons ran on from number five.

TUD took four yellow cards and Condon punished that indiscipline with four consecutive conversions approaching the break. Nicholas Potterton had not allowed a goal for the visitors for excessive wear.

Kirwan forced home a second two minutes in the second half after Cian Staunton initially saved Eddie Meaney. The Kill-man increased his total to 2-2 before resting at 36 minutes.

Ryan Clarke and David Jordan touched comfort points for the visitors. Gleeson was then replaced twelve minutes after time.

Meaney raised a third green flag before Flood fired a fourth in the third minute added.

Scorers for WHITE: S Condon (0-11, 9 cutter, 1 65); C Kirwan (2-2); C Flood (1-3); E. Meaney (1-1); T Barron (0-2); C Lyons, A Gleeson, M Whelan, J Prendergast (0-1 each).

Scorers for TU Dublin: R Clarke (0-6, freed); D Jordan, D Keogh (0-2 each); C Dowling, N Potterton (0-1 each).

WHITE: Waterford Unless stated B Nolan; T Hayes (Tipperary), K Hassett, (Tipperary), S Smyth (Cork); C Lyons, M De Paor, S Ryan (Kilkenny); M Whelan (Tipperary), J Prendergast; S Condon (Cork), R Flynn, T Barron; A Gleeson, E Meaney, C Kirwan.

Subs: C Flood (Wexford) for Kirwan (36), M Mahony for Flynn (36), R Smithers (Carlow) for Whelan (43), M Daykin for Gleeson (48), K Hanney (Galway) for Prendergast (56) .

TU DUBLIN: C Staunton (Wicklow); D Egerton (Westmeath), C Hendricken (Dublin), B McHugh (Dublin); C Ryan (Dublin), W Kavanagh (Wicklow), D O’Toole (Offaly); C. Flanagan (Tipperary), J. Molloy (Kilkenny); D Keogh (Dublin), C Dowling (Kildare), K Callaghan (Dublin); N Potterton (Meath), E Dunne (Dublin), R Clarke (Dublin).

Subs: D Jordan (Galway) for Dunne (41), K Regan (Westmeath) for Callaghan (51), S Delaney (Wexford) for Potterton (56), C O’Regan (Dublin) for Egerton (56), M Carroll (Dublin) for Clarke (59).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)

