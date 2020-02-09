The hope that an indescribable, intangible idea, which is often beyond logic, has helped us to overcome the worst adversity and suffering.



Hope and humanity were ancient companions who were encouraged and energized by each other’s positive energy. Without one, the existence of the other is irrelevant. Humanity has weathered the worst natural and self-inflicted wounds with nothing but hope. With hope, we have managed to reignite the flame of life after it has been virtually extinguished by overwhelming floods, devastating epidemics, destructive wars, devastating hurricanes and catastrophic earthquakes. The hope that an indescribable, intangible idea, which is often beyond logic, has helped us to overcome the worst adversity and suffering.

It is hope – and a firm belief – that people have been asked to take the first steps on our space exploration journey without knowing what we could find outside of astronomical proximity. It was hoped that we would study the smallest strands in our DNA to understand our genetic makeup and find a cure for some of the deadliest diseases we know. There is nothing but the infallible power of hope that drives a boat against the tide, grows grass in the desert sand and inspires us to embrace the unknown.

It is hoped that His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, launched the Arab Hope Makers initiative. It aims to celebrate and honor people who have helped to improve the quality of life in the Arab world and has a 1 million Dh wallet.

Thousands of people are here to help improve the lives of millions. However, numbers are not important. You may have given hope to only one soul, improved the life of only one person, but that is in no way inferior or secondary to someone who has given millions of hope.

In line with the initiative of HH Arab Hope Makers, the Khaleej Times plays its role as the UAE media pioneer to spread the stories and tales of such unsung heroes. Mark us with

#KTcelebratesHope and #KTforGood to tell us about this person or people who gave you hope when you were out of line or who helped you put a smile on someone’s face that you know about that they have almost given up hope. Let us try to give humanity a little more hope.