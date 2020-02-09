Americans’ concerns about the new corona virus have led to a public health emergency, a controversial travel ban and quarantine, and flight restrictions in China. The more popular flu virus, however, is currently a far greater threat to American health. This emerges from data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently 37,198 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and at least 811 people have died. This is from the latest figures released by the China National Health Commission on Sunday. 89 deaths and 2,656 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Most of the illnesses and deaths are in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, which is considered the epicenter of the outbreak. The disease has now spread to 25 countries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 12 confirmed cases in the United States. It has been confirmed that another 14 Americans have contracted the virus. They are passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, which arrived in a port in Yokohama, Japan on Sunday morning, the Japanese Ministry of Health said. One of the 14 is a woman in her seventies who is resident in Hong Kong and is a US citizen.

The CDC has described this corona virus as “a very serious public health threat”, but adds that the immediate health risk to the American public is low. Health officials are unsure of how the coronavirus spreads.

In contrast, the CDC estimates that at least 19 million people in the US are suffering from flu diseases this season. To date, approximately 180,000 people have been hospitalized and an estimated 10,000 have died. Sixty-eight children died this flu season.

Americans have simply gotten used to influenza despite the overwhelming number of people affected, said Scott Weisenberg, clinical associate professor of medicine and director of NYU Langone Health’s travel medicine program.

“With influenza, it’s pretty predictable: we see a fairly constant number of people, sometimes higher, sometimes lower,” he told MarketWatch. Corona virus, on the other hand, has expanded “from zero cases” to a large number of cases in China and a growing number of cases worldwide. “We don’t know where it will end.”

Influenza “remains a dangerous virus every year,” added Weisenberg. The groups at high risk for flu-related complications include adults aged 65 and over. pregnant woman; Toddlers and children with neurological diseases; People with diseases such as diabetes, asthma, cancer, HIV / AIDS and heart disease; and people who have had a stroke.

According to the CDC, hospitalization rates for children and young adults are currently higher than at this point in the last flu season. More than half of the samples that tested positive for influenza this season were in people under the age of 25.

Influenza B, which affects teenagers more severely, has been reported more frequently this season, according to the latest CDC report on flu surveillance at national level. However, the H1N1 subtype of influenza A has been reported more frequently in recent weeks.

According to the CDC, annual flu vaccination for over six months is the best way to ward off the seasonal flu virus. People should also avoid close contact with sick people; stay at home from work and school when sick; Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing. and clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based disinfectant, the CDC says.

“I would be much more concerned about influenza this week,” said Weisenberg. “And people should get a flu shot – the flu is still active.”

Only 45% of adults in the US received a flu vaccine in the last flu season, said Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services. Almost 63% of the children received a vaccine.

According to the CDC, estimates of the effectiveness of the flu shot are not yet available this season. According to research, the flu vaccine typically reduces the risk of flu by 40% to 60% if the vaccine viruses are similar to the viruses currently in circulation.

The risk of an average American being exposed to the corona virus is currently fairly low, but that could change in the coming weeks and months, depending on how the virus spreads, Weisenberg said.

While the CDC regularly publishes information about flu diseases, hospital stays and deaths that can be analyzed and compared year after year, health professionals know far less about the new coronavirus, including the number of people with milder virus symptoms who could still transmit it to other people.

In a report released on Wednesday, the CDC found that the symptoms of the coronavirus (including cough and fever) were similar to the symptoms of the flu and that the outbreak of the coronavirus coincided with a season that resulted in an increased prevalence of respiratory diseases.

“Reducing the number of people in the US with seasonal influenza will reduce the potential confusion with 2019 nCoV infection and the potential additional risk for seasonal influenza patients,” the agency said.

(This story was updated on February 9 with new coronavirus numbers.)