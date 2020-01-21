While the virus is spreading to more Chinese cities, the WHO is calling for emergency meetings

advertisement

An outbreak of a new corona virus has spread to more Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing and Shanghai, the authorities said Monday, and a fourth case has been reported outside the borders of China.

The Chinese National Health Commission has confirmed that the virus, which causes a type of pneumonia, can pass from person to person, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

President Xi Jinping said that reducing the outbreak and saving lives was a top priority because the number of patients more than tripled and a third person died.

advertisement

In addition to the difficulties in comprehending it, hundreds of millions of Chinese people will travel home and abroad during the lunar New Year vacation that starts this week.

Also read: What is the cause of the new SARS-like disease reported in China?

Authorities around the world, including in the United States and many Asian countries, have intensified the screening of travelers from Wuhan, the central city where the virus was first discovered.

“Wuhan is an important hub and because travel is a big part of the fast approaching Chinese New Year, the level of care must remain high. There is more to come from this outbreak, ”said Jeremy Farrar, specialist in infectious disease epidemics and director of the global charity Wellcome Trust.

The authorities confirmed a total of 217 new cases of the virus in China from 6 p.m. local time on Monday, the state television reported, of which 198 in Wuhan. Five new cases were confirmed in Beijing and 14 more in Guangdong province, the report said. Another statement confirmed a new case in Shanghai, bringing the number of known cases to 222 worldwide.

Medical personnel transfer patients to Jin Yintan Hospital on January 17, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei, China.

| Photo credit:

Getty Images



“People’s life and health must be given the highest priority and the spread of the outbreak must be resolutely curbed,” President Xi said on state television.

The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide during a 2002/03 outbreak that also began in China.

The symptoms are fever and respiratory problems, which are similar to many other respiratory diseases and involve complications for screening.

Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert and head of the health commission team investigating the outbreak, confirmed that two cases of infection in Guangdong province were due to human-to-human transmission, Xinhua said. Some medical staff are infected, it added, but did not give a number.

Across borders

South Korea confirmed its first case on Monday, a 35-year-old Chinese national who had traveled from Wuhan, the fourth patient reported outside of China. Two cases were reported last week in Thailand and one in Japan. All three involved people from Wuhan or who have recently visited the city.

A report from London Imperial College’s MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis estimated that January 12, 1,723 cases were related in Wuhan City with related symptoms. Chinese health authorities have not responded directly to the report.

“This outbreak is extremely worrying. Uncertainty and gaps remain, but it is now clear that there is a person-to-person transfer, “Farrar said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that “a source of animals” was likely to be the primary source of the outbreak and that “limited human-to-human transmission” occurred between close contacts.

Emergency committee

The United Nations Office, based in Geneva, later convened an emergency committee before Wednesday to assess whether the outbreak constitutes an international health emergency and what measures should be taken to control it. So far, the WHO has not recommended trade or travel restrictions, but a panel of independent experts could do this or make other recommendations to limit the spread.

The Chinese state council reiterated that the government will step up prevention efforts and find the source of infection and transmission channels as quickly as possible, the state television said Monday.

Shares in pharmaceutical companies and mask makers in China rose Monday due to the outbreak.

The state-run newspaper Global Times said in a main article that the government should disclose all information and not repeat the mistakes made with SARS. Chinese officials have been hiding the SARS outbreak for weeks before a growing death toll and rumors have forced him to reveal the epidemic. “Mystery would be a serious blow to the credibility of the government and could lead to greater social panic,” the editorial said.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement