While the fallen police coffin is being taken home, fellow officers are thinking about her life after the police procession

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sadness and sorrow filled the streets of Newport News, Saturday afternoon when police officer Katie Thyne’s Newport News coffin arrived with people saying their last goodbyes along the roads that the procession was coming down.

When the procession approached the department’s South Precinct, he stopped for a moment when the hearse with its coffin stopped in front of him. Police chief Steve Drew approached the hearse and knelt for a moment. He then got up and gave the hearse and Thyne a final greeting.

Although there were many people, it was quiet when the procession approached and when Drew gave the final greeting. The sound of sirens broke that silence as the procession continued.

“It literally broke my heart to hear my daughter call me hysterical because one of her colleagues died,” said Peggy Evans. “It is still heartbreaking how it happened.”

Evans’ daughter Kinesha Shultz is a Newport News Police Officer. Evans said she is like a mother to a few other officers, but to Shultz, Thyne was her blue sister.

“I remember her (hyne) when she first arrived here, when she was in FTO training,” Shultz recalled. “I remember having a few conversations with her. She is one of us, she is our sister. “

A sister for her, but a role model for cadets such as CaitlinBollhorst. She became a Newport News Police cadet who started the police academy on Thursday, the same day Thyne was killed.

“It is very tragic. I put myself in her shoes, we are the same age,” Bollhurst said. “My nickname is” Katie “so it is very close to home and I just feel for her.”

Regardless of what happened that Thursday night, she has no doubt about her decision to become an officer. Bollhurst said her father was a police officer.

“It certainly motivates me. I have no second thoughts, I am still on the way I want, “said Bollhurst.” We are family right away. “

Bollhurst said she will be in the academy for nearly six months and is expected to graduate in July. As far as Evans is concerned, although she said this could have been her daughter, she remains strong and confident with her faith.

“My faith in God, you know, I’m just praying for her protection and I’ll leave it there with him,” Evans said. “My faith is what keeps me going.”

Saturday’s events were just a procession. At the moment there are no plans for the funeral, according to an email from the Newport News Police Department.

