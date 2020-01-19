advertisement

California cannot manage its homeless, cannot build highways, and cannot educate its children, at least has found a way to ruin its staff.

From 1 January, small part-time workers such as Uber drivers and newspaper writers have the choice between A) reducing their jobs and hours or B) moving to France. The law, AB-5, is designed to protect trade unions in California, who contribute all their political money to Democrats, and so Democrats are obliged to bend back (or forward, whatever the trade unions say) when paying.

The new law, half baked, poorly analyzed and severely flawed, puts me and other Daily Journal writers and columnists out of work after 35 stories a year.

Would your elected representative, Jairhead Huffman (D-UNIES), explain how this helps, starting with low-income workers, average citizens and the economy?

MITEY MITTENS

Did you know that the very best, number one and undefeated football team in the entire nation is the Ukiah?

Please raise your hand if you are aware of this mighty triumph on the gridiron, or rather, Mitey Mite triumph, as the Ukiah Mitey Mite football team took on all newcomers and left the field undefeated in a series of deceme games that were played in Canton, Ohio. Note: Canton is the home of the NFL Hall of Fame.

There was an evening pizza in the town hall after their incredible performance, but the story has disappeared. Unlike a story by David Taxis in the Daily Journal sports section, recognition is not present.

Where’s the parade? Where is the banner across the street from State Street? Where is the city announcement that honors them? Number one in the nation and all that Ukiah can do is yawn.

Councilor Maureen Mulheren was the only city official I saw at the modest, under-visited Welcome Home Champs! event.

Hats (and helmets) off for Mo, and a roar of thunderous cheers for the players who represented Ukiah in the national championships!

Your children have made your home proud.

ANOTHER MYSTERY

What happened to Calistoga Water?

ICE RINK

The city organizes a temporary ice rink in the winter, but should the experience include the constant flopping and shrieking of rock n roll as a non-stop soundtrack? Why are six-year-olds subjected to deafening music while trying to concentrate on the hard work of learning to skate? How can they communicate with each other, or a parent, or a skilled skater while being battered by 97 decibels from Ozzy Osbourne, the Eagles and Mariah Carey?

Let us also do the traders in the city center a favor next year and put the job elsewhere. It would be hard enough to bring shoppers to School Street without the sudden appearance of a forced, tricky detour and the removal of all those parking spaces. Plus loud, bad music.

Why not lay the ice rink on the front garden of the town hall?

WHAT NOW?!?

I recently left for Safeway. I walked past those little tables that were reserved for the crowd of Starbucks, while what should offend my surprised eyes, but three or four rugged-looking guys lying low and drinking beer from large bottles.

They turned out not to be Eagle Scouts, nor did they seem sober.

We all hope that this is not a trend that continues or escalates. Gloomy drunks in a supermarket can only end in one way, and that is removing the tables and chairs at the front (eastern) doorway.

IS IT UKIAH ONLY?

I am partially in Gillette because it costs 10 cents for a shaver kit, but then $ 40 for a few replacement blades, and also because the advertising blames boys for being men and men for toxic. So I use Harry’s blades and shavers.

But there is a problem. Despite advertisements from the Harry shaving company that advises people to buy their product at Walmart, you cannot buy Harry’s equipment at Walmart here in Ukiah.

I asked why, and a nice Walmart lady said they stopped wearing Harry’s products because they were subjected to extreme shoplifting. She suggested that I visit other Walmarts that continue to store Harry’s goods.

Is it possible that Ukiah is not only the home of the best football team in the country, but also Numbah One in shoplifting? Are there more thieves here per capita than across the country?

Not long ago Ukiah was named best small town in California; Is this the direction that progress is taking us?

Tom Hine and TWK, his imaginary playmate and the character who is blamed for all the things that appear in the Assignment: Ukiah column, live in Ukiah.

