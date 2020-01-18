Which? shows the cheapest supermarket of 2019 for branded products

advertisement

The cheapest supermarket in 2019 was consumer expert Sainsbury’s Which?

The study tracked thousands of supermarket branded products from six of Britain’s largest competitors to crown the winner.

Sainsbury’s prevailed while Asda finished second and Morrison’s third.

The investigation only included stores that had the list of branded items online – which excluded, including budget giants Aldi and Lidl.

Which? Experts compiled a list of 53 popular brands, from Andrex toilet paper to Weetabix breakfast cereal, and found that Sainsbury’s goods only cost £ 107.01 per month on average per year.

That’s compared to the supermarket that came out as the most expensive – Waitrose – where the items added up to £ 10.80 more.

This could potentially cost customers a total of £ 129.60 more per year than if they had made the corresponding purchases at Sainsbury’s.

Consumer group Which? A similar price comparison was carried out last year. Morrisons was the cheapest supermarket in 2018, followed by Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Supermarket Average Car Cost (53 branded goods) Sainsbury’s £ 107.01 Asda £ 107.65 Morrisons £ 109.13 Tesco £ 112.40 Ocado £ 116.40 Waitrose £ 117.81

Aldi and Lidl continue to expand their market share in the UK, but also do not offer an online shopping platform for those in Which? Study.

The list included Alpen Original Muesli, Ben & Jerry biscuit ice cream and Dolmio Bolognese sauce.

Natalie Hitchins, which one? The head of the Consumer Products and Services department said: “Your weekly supermarket can have a significant impact on your wallet. The start of a new year is a good time to check your household expenses and see if there are areas where you can save money.

“Our analysis shows how important it can be to make purchases in order to get the best price for your food.”

