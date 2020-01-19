Which markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day (and which are not)?

advertisement

The U.S. equity and bond markets will close on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday as Wall Street will see a record-high rise in stocks.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association [Sifma] recommends closing the bond markets, including the $ 10-year bond

TMUBMUSD10Y, + 0.00%

and markets in the UK and Japan. Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange are closed due to federal holidays.

In the meantime, there will be no regular trading or settlement, including Nymex crude

CLG20, + 0.46%

and Comex was trading in gold

GCG20, -0.19%.

Energy and metal products are fully open for electronic trading from 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday for a Tuesday trading day.

However, brent oil

BRN00, + 0.77%,

The international benchmark for ICE Futures Europe is traded regularly on Monday.

The King Holiday is referred to as the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, + 0.17%,

the S & P 500

SPX + 0.39%

and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP, + 0.34%

In 2020, the indices set new records almost every day. The Dow and S & P 500 rose 2.8% in the first three weeks of the year, and the Nasdaq gained more than 4%.

The day in honor of the leader of civil rights is traditionally celebrated on the third Monday in January and commemorates the life of the king, who was born on January 15, 1929 and murdered on April 4, 1968.

Closing the market for the King’s birthday is a relatively new development. When the holiday was legally mandated by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and officially established in 1986, the NYSE and other major exchanges remained open, despite a minute’s silence at noon.

It was only on January 19, 1998 that the NYSE and Nasdaq said they would take the whole day off.

Although the US markets in Europe will be closed, this is reflected in the Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP, + 0.96%

and the FTSE 100

UKX, + 0.85%

and market benchmarks in China, such as the Shanghai Composite

SHCOMP, + 0.05%,

Indices will be open.

