Sophie Lancaster’s mother says she believes there is “no justice” given that one of her daughter’s murderers has had his minimal prison sentence reduced.

16-year-old Ryan Herbert was one of two men sentenced to life for murdering Sophie (20), who was brutally beaten with her boyfriend in a Lancashire park in 2007 and died of her injuries.

In a crime that shook the nation, Sophie and her friend Rob Maltby were attacked by “wild thugs” because they were members of the Gotha subculture and “looked and dressed differently”.

28-year-old Herbert from Bacup also admitted that an assault intentionally inflicted serious bodily harm on Mr. Maltby and was punished with a life sentence of at least 16 years and three months.

And today this punishment came from a Supreme Court judge who said he was making “extraordinary progress” in prison, including in his training.

Sophie was targeted because she and her boyfriend “looked different and dressed differently”

Based on his decision, Herbert can apply for probation in February 2022.

And Sophie’s mother Sylvia Lancaster OBE, now a well-known hate criminal who runs a charity on her daughter’s behalf, made the decision.

Sylvia said: “I was told this morning,” she told the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s been going for about 18 months, so I was aware that it might be in the pipeline.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“But it was still a big shock.

“I just think where is the justice?

“It is very sad that this whole process seems to be about the victims. It is only about the perpetrator.

Ryan Herbert, who was originally given a life of at least 16 years and three months after admitting a murder

(Image: PA)

“I am happy that he is fine in prison and hopefully he has changed.

“But he was sentenced to a sentence and, in my opinion, should be served.

“They say he’s doing these courses, that’s good, but my daughter never got a chance to do hers.

Read the most important stories of today here

“It just doesn’t seem right that he has drawn the time.

“I just think it mocks justice.”

Brendan Harris, who was found guilty of murdering Miss Lancaster in March 2008 at Preston Crown Court and admitted to assaulting Maltby, was sentenced to life in prison for at least 18 years.

Sylvia Lancaster says Supreme Court ruling “makes fun of justice”

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

His tariff was reviewed by a judge in January, but concluded that he hadn’t gotten far enough to reduce his sentence.

Mr. Justice William Davis said to Herbert today at the Monday hearing: “The way the HMP Warren Hill executives describe him goes far beyond what is expected of an inmate who is good Making progress. “

Sylvia said, “It just feels like it never ends.

“If you are quietly locked up in prison, do it somehow because you do whatever you do.

“But that brings everything back. I don’t really want to know if the truth is being told. But it definitely doesn’t feel right.

Sophie with her boyfriend Rob Maltby, both of whom were involved in a fatal attack in 2007 at Stubbylee Park in Bacup

(Image: The People)

“In my eyes it is a life for a life. A life sentence if you took a life and at the end of the day he took a life.

“He may have been 16, but he was old enough to know what he was doing and should bear the consequences.

“The original judge did everything he could, gave them as much as he could, and we were very grateful that it felt like other people with no idea were chopping it.”

Herbert and Harris, both 15 years old, were part of a group that included four other teenagers who brutally and mercilessly attacked Mr. Maltby at Stubbylee Park in Bacup in the early morning hours of August 11, 2007.

Miss Lancaster, a absence student, ran to help her boyfriend and begged her to stop, but Herbert and Harris turned and viciously attacked her until she passed out.

She died in the hospital a fortnight later. Mr. Maltby survived but was seriously injured.

After her death, Sylvia founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation to “create respect and understanding for subcultures in our communities”.

In 2013, Greater Manchester was the country’s first police force to record attacks on subcultures such as Gothics and Emos as hate crimes.