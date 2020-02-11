Now that Barbara Walters is 90 years old, many fans are excited to see what the TV star is up to. Sad, Jenny McCarthy – who brought The View together with the legendary journalist from 2013 to 2014 – recently released an update that Barbara had to deal with.

“I heard that she is not well and I only spoke to her Sherri Shepherd About it and we’ll send her a few cards, ”the 47-year-old reluctantly told Us Weekly before the Super Bowl 2020. Despite the worrying news about the ABC legend, Jenny offered some hope. “This woman is a juggernaut who just keeps going no matter what.”

Fans of the beloved TV personality have been worried about her since she got out of the spotlight in 2016. In October 2019, news about Barbara’s ailing health made fans even more nervous when TMZ reported on the status of their current life situation.

“(She) has lived near her home (New York City), shows signs of age and receives almost no visitors,” an insider told TMZ at the time. Another source claimed that she was “increasingly forgetful and confused” and would not leave home because she was afraid of falling and injuring herself.

Shortly after this news, however, spokeswoman Fox News confirmed that Barbara, who had breast cancer almost 10 years ago from a “lumpectomy”, was hospitalized after open-heart surgery in 2010 and a hospital stay after an uncanny fall in 2013 ,

Although she has not been in the spotlight in recent years – without the few public appearances in 2016 – Barbara is the proud mother of the 51-year-old daughter Jackie Guberhas amassed an incredible career.

During her decades of show business experience, Today (1962-1976), ABC Evening News (1976-1978) and 20/20 (1979-2004) published How to Talk to Virtually Everyone About Virtually Everything Before She Announced Her Retirement ” in 2014.

She also created the popular talk show The View and is still the executive producer of the series. She retired several times in 2014 and 2015 to appear in the 20/20 and ABC News.

In the past, it turned out that Barbara wasn’t too happy with The View. “She feels that (ABC manager) has ruined the franchise she and she have Bill Geddie built. Instead of focusing on smart, educated women with strong talent, they showed uninformed child actors on the show. The legacy was compromised by poor cast and poor leadership under ABC News, ”a source said.

At the end of last year, Rosie O’Donnell – who was on the ABC Show jury from 2006 to 2007 for the 10th season and from 2014 to 2015 for the 18th season – did not hesitate to say positive words about the legendary creator and executive producer of the program.

“I think she is a wonderful woman and it is difficult to age in America whether you are internationally famous,” said Rosie, 57, to Us Weekly. “I will always love and respect her and I think she is a great person.”

We hope to see Barbara again soon!