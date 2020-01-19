Where you can see Six Nations 2020 in London

advertisement

Picture: Shutterstock

We know. It looks like the Six Nations has just come to an end, but we checked that and it was apparently the Rugby World Cup. London fans will soon be teeming with rugby, neck stretched to HD screens and knuckles white with tension as they handle beer while England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy fight for athletic fame.

This year’s Six Nations start from February 1st to March 14th. That’s a whole month and a half of mouths, backpacks, offsides and trying to enjoy. If you haven’t been lucky enough to get a ticket to a game, there are plenty of great places around the capital where you can remotely play this year’s Six Nations Championships to suit any viewing style.

advertisement

Belushi’s

Belushi’s shepherd’s bush. Image: Belushis

Belushi knows how to do sports. Huge HD screens, loads of alcohol, American-style burgers and fries, and table service so you don’t have to miss a second of the game. Unusual group packages are usually offered, but have yet to be announced. Simply book in advance now and secure a table on matchday at one of Belushi’s five London venues.

Various packages at Belushi’s London Bridge, Hammersmith, Shepherds Bush, Greenwich and Camden between February 1st and March 16th.

Swaying full-back, Finsbury Park

Weak full-back

This favorite from Finsbury Park promises a good time all year round and in our eyes it is London’s number one rugby pub. The Folding Ring Fullback is an Irish drunkard through and through, and while it’s not meant for those wrapped in St. George’s Flag, it’s a brilliant option for anyone looking to cheer the boys on in green. While watching, be sure to line your stomach with a cracking Thai curry and be sure to take a breath at half-time – the pub has one of the best (and craziest) beer gardens in London, spread across three tree-like levels.

Swaying full-back, Finsbury Park.

Greenwood, Victoria

The Premium Sports Lounge Greenwood is home to a Six Nations extravaganza that promises all the excitement of the stadium. Pre-booking for entry costs £ 5, but includes half a liter of Guinness, so frankly it’s a pretty fair deal. However, a seat is not guaranteed, so you may still want to arrive early. If you have a group of eight or more people, you can inquire about a table reservation.

Greenwood, Victoria.

Tanner & Co, Bermondsey

Picture: Tanner & Co

If you feel like an alcoholic, secure yourself an admission ticket for one of the bottomless brunches in this gastropub in Bermondsey that take place during the tournament. Enjoy avocado sourdough as you cheer on your chosen team and throw back endless beers, Bloody Marys, Espresso Martinis, G & Ts or wine for £ 42.50 a head. If you book a table for eight or more people, the organizer is free as a special treat. Perhaps do not allow it if you selflessly offer to organize a trip.

Tanner & Co, Bermondsey. Bottomless brunch (almost) with every game.

The Cabbage Patch, Twickenham

Image: The cabbage patch

The Cabbage Patch is just a stone’s throw from Twickenham Stadium and is considered the most famous rugby pub in the world. There are plenty of rugby memorabilia to keep an eye on during the boring moments, as well as an enviable selection of single malt whiskeys behind the bar.

The Cabbage Patch, Twickenham.

The Jam Tree, Clapham

Image: The jam tree

Walk through a bookshelf and look at a match in the hidden The Jam Tree bar. The Clapham waterhole has massive screens, surround sound and comfortable sofas for an atmosphere where you feel at home and can also enjoy cocktails.

The Jam Tree, Clapham. Check out sports offers here.

The ship, Wandsworth

Picture: The ship

The roasts cooked at Wandsworth Boozer The Ship are receiving rave reviews and are the perfect place to watch a Sunday match. The calm view of the river makes the outdoor area the ideal place to relax after an exciting game.

The ship, Wandsworth. Click here for game information and bookings.

pergola

Image: Pergola Olympia

Both Pergola Olympia and Pergola Paddington have partnered with Camden Town Brewery – yes, you don’t have to drink Guinness if you’re watching rugby – to watch every single game in this year’s Six Nations. For those who sing Swing Low and Sweet Chariot at the same time and can throw back the Prosecco, a bottomless brunch is available.

Pergola Olympia and Pergola Paddington, book online in advance.

Pub in the park

Picture: Pub in the park

The best-known pub in London – it’s a pub on the corner of a park (London Fields to be exact) – is an excellent choice for sports fans. It’s one of those places where there seems to be an infinite number of screens, so there really aren’t any bad places in the house. It shows every single game of the tournament. A particularly good choice if the weather plays along with picturesque views.

Book on Pub on the Park, London Fields through the website.

The Abbey Tavern

Image: The Abbey Tavern

The Abbey Tavern in Kentish Town is a good starting point for the 3pm tournament. So you can take advantage of the happy hour offers that end at 4:00 p.m. Two classic cocktails for 10 pounds? Yes, please. Another one with large screens and an excellent beer garden that you can enjoy as long as the weather doesn’t play along (which of course is not guaranteed in Blighty).

You can make table reservations online at Abbey Tavern.

advertisement