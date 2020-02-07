JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s economic development program aims to increase the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to gross domestic product (GDP) from the current 20 percent to 35 percent by 2030.

Along the way, entrepreneurship opportunities will increase in a variety of sectors where the market is below average.

According to a report by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor from 2019, the youth of the Kingdom agree with 76.3 percent of young adults that the business outlook is improving.

In technology alone, STV predicts that total annual investment could increase tenfold from $ 50 million in 2018 to $ 500 million in 2025. But which sectors should entrepreneurs focus on?

Fintech

The Riyadh Bank’s launch of a SR 100 million (USD 26.65 million) fund in October 2019 to support financial technology startups in Saudi Arabia shows how fast the country is moving to a cashless economy by 2030 build.

Key events include the launch of the Fintech Saudi support body, the inclusion of Fintech in the commercial register, and the creation of a regulatory sandbox for local and international fintech startups to conduct tests in a monitored live environment.

Experts believe that established companies strive to work with fintech startups to improve financial inclusion.

FlexxPay, a Dubai-based company that gives individuals advances on their earned salary through deals, is moving to the Kingdom.

“There has been a big change in (Saudi Arabia) in the past 12 to 18 months in which banks are introducing new technologies and want to support fintech,” said co-founder Michael Truschler.

Flexxpay founders Charbel Nasr (left) and Michael Truschler. (Supplied)

Healthcare, life sciences

A fundamental shift is underway as the country, with 35 million people, shifts from publicly funded care to a model in which patients take responsibility for their own health.

While Saudi Arabia is trying to fight obesity, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses, the focus has shifted from hospitals and specialty facilities to outpatient clinics. The market is growing 12 percent annually and is expected to reach $ 160 billion by 2030.

Around 9 percent of the market has gaps in the areas of diagnostics and delivery, as well as in the manufacture of local alternatives to imported medical devices.

The recent investments show the strength of the sector. The Sihatech medical record app raised $ 1.33 million, while the Nala diagnostic platform received $ 1 million in funding.

Edtech

Saudi youth spend a lot of time online in a country where mobile use and internet penetration are close to 100 percent.

Add the sector’s transition from a traditional teacher-centered approach to a learner-centered approach, and the country’s appeal for educational technology (edtech) startups is obvious: the market will grow to $ 237.1 million by 2023 estimated.

The Saudi Arabian-born Noon Academy, which closed the largest round of funding for an Edtech startup to date with $ 8.6 million last year, has grown from two tutors and 30 students in 2013 to 1.6 million students in Country has grown. It is now expected to grow to 50 million students, partly through expansion into other markets.

entertainment

The thousands of visitors to music concerts and the first Japanese anime exhibition testify to the entertainment market in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom believes that it can be among the top 10 entertainment destinations worldwide.

149 art galleries, 45 cinemas, 18 theaters, 27 electronic games venues, 16 family entertainment centers and an opera house are planned.

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) wants to attract local and global companies and artists to invest SR 240 billion.

“SMEs, entrepreneurs and creative talent are the driving force for entertainment in many areas, so this segment will benefit from the lion’s share of these investments,” said GEA CEO Amr Banaja.

Travel and tourism

The first tourist visas to Saudi Arabia in September 2019 made headlines worldwide. It was only one aspect of a strategy to create 100 million international and domestic overnight stays, create one million jobs and contribute 10 percent to GDP annually by 2030.

The country will need around 250 billion SR for new business investments and 500,000 new hotel rooms over the next ten years.

Ross McAuley, vice president of marketing for travel-related Seera Group, said travel and tourism are a “key driver and beneficiary” of social change in the kingdom.

• This report is published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, launched by the global initiatives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE of Dubai Possibility to investigate a change in the status of the Arab region.

