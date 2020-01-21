Where to learn Italian in London

advertisement

Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence. Picture: Shutterstock

Are you planning to move to Bel Paese? Do you have a business trip to The Boot? Maybe you have an Italian love or want to connect with your own heritage.

Whatever your reason for studying Italian, you are in good hands in London. Here you will find a selection of the best group lessons, private lessons and meet-ups that accompany you from beginner to fluent speaker.

Buona Fortuna!

Illuminated city

What’s good about it City Lit’s tutors are consistently excellent, and the communicative approach of Italian courses – spanning all language levels – is ideal if you want to put your newly discovered language skills into practice. Homework can be challenging, but the venue has a decent café where you can have an espresso at the last minute.

When? Standard courses take place on different weekday evenings and generally last around six weeks. Alternatively, you can opt for an intensive course at the weekend.

Where? 1-10 Keeley Street, Holborn, WC2B 4BA. City Lit courses are also held at Euston House.

Italian cultural institute

Picture: Shutterstock

What’s good about it The Italian Cultural Institute (or Istituto Italiano Di Cultura) offers basic, intermediate and advanced classes taught by native Italian speakers within the Italian embassy. Not sure what level you are at? There is an online evaluation for this. Oh, and for all Fellini fanatics there is even the opportunity to learn Italian through cinema or theater.

When? ICI offers nine progressive levels, each lasting ten weeks. Classes take place at different times during the working week and on weekends.

Where? 39 Belgrave Square, Belgravia, SW1X 8NX.

Vivere L’italiano

Image: Rose of York language school, where some lessons from Vivere L’italiano take place

What’s good about it The Vivere L’italiano not only offers Italian courses for beginners, advanced and advanced, but also entertaining workshops for Italian culture lovers who combine language practice with cooking, wine tasting or art. It is part of the school ethos to bring the Italian language to life.

When? Most courses take place on weekday evenings.

Where? Vivere L’italiano operates at three locations in Bloomsbury, Marylebone and Oxford Street. See the website for details.

International House London

Image: International House London

What’s good about it If you’ve learned Italian in the past but feel a little rusty, try International House London’s online review. This way you can determine which course is best for you – from beginner to advanced. One-to-one lessons and closed group courses are also available

When? Different weekday evenings and weekends. Most courses last six weeks. However, fast and intensive courses are available if you need to learn quickly.

Where? 16 Stukeley Street, Holborn WC2B 5LQ.

Italian, of course

Picture: Westminster Quaker Meeting House

What’s good about it Of course, Italian is communicative and students are encouraged to speak Italian from the start. The classes are small, with a maximum of six students per group. However, of course only beginner courses are running at the time of writing.

When? Every Thursday evening for six weeks.

Where? Westminster Quaker Meeting House, 52 St. Martins Lane, Covent Garden, London WC2N 4EH.

Lingua Diversa

Image: Lingua Diversa

What’s good about it There are a maximum of eight students per class at Lingua Diversa, so you should have ample opportunity to get the support you need from your tutor. One-to-one tuition is also available for people with a full or unpredictable schedule (a tutor can drive to your home or work if necessary). Lingua Diversa also offers lunch courses if you find it difficult to spend the evenings.

When? On different days of the week at noon and in the evening.

Where? Conway Hall, 25 Roter Löwenplatz, Holborn, London WC1R 4RL.

My Italian lessons

Picture: Shutterstock

What’s good about it My Italian lessons are ideal for learners with limited mobility or for those who just don’t have the time or desire to travel far because they all take place in your home. At home, lessons are inevitably more expensive than most group lessons. With the one-to-one lesson setup, you can learn at a pace that suits you.

When? Hour-long meetings take place from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Where? At home if you live in zones 1-2. If you live further away from the center, a tutor may be able to travel to you, but you have to pay his costs.

The Italian bookstore

Image: The Facebook page of the Italian bookstore

What’s good about it If you are serious about learning Italian, The Italian Bookshop is your new favorite place. It doesn’t offer classes, but is the perfect place to get involved in Italian. In addition to all of your course books, there is Italian fiction for a variety of levels of difficulty – from children’s books to simplified classics specially designed for learners to contemporary Italian bestsellers. The bookshop also talks to Italian authors if you want to improve your skills.

When? The Italian bookshop is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where? 123 Gloucester Road SW7 4TE (located in the European Bookshop – don’t get confused by the signs).

Find a meetup group

Picture: Shutterstock

What’s good about it Classroom environment not for you? Meetup groups allow you to socialize – possibly over a glass of Chianti or two – as you learn. Since these are often free or inexpensive, they’re great if you’re on a budget. This for advanced speakers meets at least twice a month in pubs and Italian bars / restaurants.

When? Most groups meet once a week / month.

Where? Meetups can take place anywhere, with most groups opting for centrally located pubs or bars.

