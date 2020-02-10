I had to queue up to get that shot.

On the way to Paddington Station to take a picture of a bear? You’re not alone. The Paddington Bear statue is surely one of the most seen in London. But where can you find it? This article shows the location of the famous sculpture, but also shows you the many other places the bear remembers in the area.

1. The main statue of the Paddington Bear

Little Londoner and friend visits Paddington

First, the main event. This bronze statue of the Peruvian immigrant is on platform 1 – exactly where the Brown family met their new friend for the first time in the last film. Expect some scrum. The statue has proven so popular that its nose and brim have been rubbed to a shine. I had to queue twice to get my photos.

2. The Paddington Bear badge

Platform 1 contains not only a statue of the bear, but also this plaque. There are details about the appearance of the bear in both the book and the film.

3. The Paddington Bear Bank

A second photo opportunity is located next to the plaque on platform 1. This cute bench invites you to sit next to Paddington to take a photo. You may have to queue again.

4. The Paddington Bear store

If you’re looking for a cozy souvenir, DVD set, books, or a random item with a bear, head to The Lawn, a food and beverage center at the southeast end of the station. Here you will find the Paddington Bear Shop, which is self-explanatory enough to end this paragraph early.

5. The Paddington Bear pub

The mad bishop and bear is the crowning glory of Paddington Station’s lawn. The second part of his name refers to the sea poke bear. The ‘Mad Bishop’ was a local man who reportedly gave the land for Paddington Station at a bargain price.

To be honest, this is a bit poor – there are few connections to the bear inside, except for an easy-to-overlook black and white photo of our colleague that was on the platforms. Scandalously, this Fuller outpost maintains a sandwich menu, but avoids the jam option that every bear hunter craves. Still, it’s a pretty good pub, lined with vaguely diverting railroad supplies.

6. The “other” Paddington Bear statue

A much less visited statue of the friendly Ursine is in old Paddington. The two-dimensional representation of Mr P stands together with his creator Michael Bond alongside similar representations by Alan Turing and Mary Seacole. This unusual quartet of local heroes is part of the Sustrans initiative “Portrait Bench”.

To find it, leave the station northbound and drive under the Westway towards Paddington Green. Then go to the far west end of the row of parks and cemeteries, where St. Mary’s Terrace meets St. Mary’s Square.

7. Various other Paddington Bears

Back in 2014, our furry friend shaped his fragrance across London with a series of artfully decorated sculptures known as the Paw Print Trail. Some of them later found their way to the Paddington area, where they still lurk today. The one pictured above is in the Marks & Spencer Cafe in Paddington Basin, while the one pictured below is on the canal under the Bishop’s Bridge Road Bridge (next to another monument to Alan Turing).

We know of a last bear that drives to the train station once or twice a day. Look out for Intercity train number 800010, which bears the name Michael Bond and contains pictures of the Paddington Bear on the nose and a door.

Happy hunting!