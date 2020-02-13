Hackney Wick, which is bordered by Bow, Mile End and Homerton, has seen a lot of regeneration since the 2012 Olympics and now houses a rich mix of dining destinations. Innovative independents, attracted by the raw industrialism and the low rents in the region, dominate the scene with trendy cafes and restaurants in the middle of the canal warehouses. The growing popularity is so great that some well-known chefs and brands have appeared on the scene. Here is our selection of where to drink, dance and dine in Hackney Wick.

Where to have breakfast in Hackney Wick

The clue is in the name of The Breakfast Club.

For an authentic taste of the East End, visit the Wick Café on Felstead Street, a greasy old-school spooncaff that’s open from 6 a.m. and serves all-day breakfast to hungry builders, artists, and creatives. The portions are huge, the prices are low and the staff are cheerful.

If you don’t like this, visit The Breakfast Club on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. This popular chain enchants the stomach all over London with a purely American selection of brekies such as banana and salted caramel pancakes, breakfast burritos and morning mimosa. Bonus points for its location on the Lea River.

Photo: PERLE

Although it serves dinner and cocktails in the evening, PEARL is primarily a brunch place. Visit this local cafe from 10am and you will be rewarded with breakfast rolls, Huevos Rancheros, eggs in every way and fries for vegans, vegetables and meat eaters alike. You can also bring your puppy here.

Inspiration for lunch in Hackney Wick

The mother’s canal-side café has three simple requirements: organic food, vegan food, delicious food. And it delivers in every way and keeps its menu simple with salads, soups and sandwiches for lunch – all stuffed with seasonal ingredients and hearty as hell. Take a packed salad bowl and enjoy it with a view of the surrounding Olympic Park. The Natura Cafe & Pizzeria is a little less virtuous, but just as tasty, and brings the best of Italy to Hackney, thanks to its 20-person list of oh-so-crispy stone pizzas.

Photo: mother

The Grade II listed building that once housed the public baths on Gainsborough Road is now dedicated to the local community. The beautiful Art Deco center houses a creative studio and a communal garden as well as the charming Old Baths Cafe. Visit us for a Greek-inspired vegetable-based lunch with organic ingredients from the garden.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Grow serves seasonal dishes in a beautiful, community-oriented café and bar. The menu changes regularly, but the focus is on sharing plates with local ingredients. Mezze plates for two throw freshly made cucumbers and salads, while loaded potatoes with feta sauce and crispy onions are a pure comfort meal that is fantastic. The breakfast club also serves great lunches, of course.

Cafes in Hackney Wick

Photo: The roasting shed

Dedicated coffee shops in Hackney Wick are surprisingly few and far between. However, The Roasting Shed in Queen’s Yard take their beans very seriously and are a savior for all caffeine-hungry locals who need a serious cup of Java. The Thingy Cafe is easy to miss but great to find. It’s a delightful little hideaway on Trowbridge Road that consists of a cafe, a music studio, and a garden cafe. Large selection of milk-free milk products.

A number of nearby cafes also serve a decent cup. PEARL offers coffee from famous London roasters Allpress, hand roasted beans from Union Coffee are offered growing, while The Old Baths Cafe keeps their coffee as local as possible by getting it from its neighbors at The Roasting Shed. The extremely trendy co-working space HWK right next to Hackney Wick train station conjures up a mean coffee at its in-house coffee bar, which is open to everyone.

Pubs and late night bars in Hackney Wick

Number 90 bar & kitchen

The Number 90 Bar is a cool, airy bar with an impeccably designed drinks menu – perfect for craft beers and mojitos on the terrace by the canal. Another water point on the water is the artful, relaxed White Post. With a pie ‘n’ mash menu all day long, it’s not just a bar, but regular live music events and incredibly good happy hour make it a popular after-work hangout.

However, if you prefer Pints ​​Pina Coladas, Hackney Wick has a number of breweries that tempt you. The Crate Brewery is probably the group’s great father, the home of The Brewshed and the adjacent taproom. The former offers tours so you can watch the creation of their craft beers, while the latter is the place where you can go down with a glass in your hand and taste all kinds of home-brewed and guest beers.

Freshly brewed beer with a view of the water in the Crate Brewery – bliss. Photo: crate brewery

Right next door in Queen’s Yard you will find Howling Hops, where withdrawn decor and endless rows of tables create a friendly atmosphere that is ideal for eating beer. You also earn bonus points when you buy a third of a pint so you can work your way through even more of their unfiltered beers. And then you have Beer Merchants Tap – home to 20 barrels, two barrel pumps and over 500 bottle beers from around the world. Oh, and cheese toasties. Winner.

If a little bit of everything is on your street, The Four Quarters might be the Hackney bar for you. There is wine, there is beer, there are a handful of cocktails and – ace up your sleeve – a multitude of retro video games and arcade machines. No frills, no presumption. Only you, your choice and Street Fighter II.

Dinner Restaurants in Hackney Wick

Photo: Gotto Trattoria

In the Here East media complex there is Gotto Trattoria with an intelligent, daily changing Italian menu from the people who brought us Sohos Mele e Pere. The plates are exceptional and when the sun is shining they open the glass doors and show a nice outside area where you can pretend you are on vacation.

Randy’s Wing Bar, a regular street food restaurant, has also found a permanent home in Here East. This is great news for those of you looking for the perfect chicken wing. There are five varieties that you can wrap around your mouth – from sticky, sweet Korean wings to classic crispy American wings, wrapped in cheddar sauce and sauce. It’s up to you whether one of them deserves the perfect title or not, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun trying them all. Wash it all with a chilled glass of bourbon or a sugar-laced cocktail.

Next door, Shane’s on Canalside is all about seasonal products. If you source ingredients from the wild, there are always a few surprises on the menu, but you can expect grilled goat cheese with grilled lemon and pea sprouts or Scottish mussels with wild garlic and white wine. The prices are surprisingly reasonable and there is a pizza and burger-heavy bar menu for those who want to gobble up and get started quickly.

Beer and pizza in the Crate Brewery – what’s not to love?

Speaking of good food and good value for money: The Scoffs Grill on Wick Road is your point of contact for super traditional, super delicious Turkish food at an excellent price. Always full of locals, the friendly staff can’t do enough for you and the Baba Ghanoush is out of this world.

Directly on the Queen’s Yard Canal is the White Building of the Crate Brewery, in which the taproom and pizzeria are located and which is reliably packed on the rafters when the first sun shines. In addition to your fresh brewhouse beer, there is a very imaginative pizza like Kashmiri Dahl (mozzarella, spinach, dahl, chilli, crispy shallots, mango chutney, yoghurt and … banana), all on a typical crispy basis.

Something special in Hackney Wick

Photo: Eckstein

Cornerstone moves between “normal dinner” and “something special” and manages to serve exquisite plates with seafood without any demands. In reality it is something special. Very special. Under the direction of the famous chef, Tom Brown, simplicity and sophistication combine with pickled oysters, crabet rarebit crumpet and scallops served with coral butter. But the relaxed service and modern decor don’t make it a place to worry about your air and grace.

Hop on Barge East, the floating dining room on the River Lea, for a special dinner at Hackney Wick. It’s a total charmer, a 114 year old Dutch barge, cozy as you like, with a taste for seasonal dishes like creamy London burrata, lemon sole with rhubarb and spiced Szechuan eggplant. And that’s not the only floating dining experience you’ll find at Hackney Wick. In front of the Crate Brewery is Alfred Le Roy, a restaurant on a boat (technically a canal boat with a wide jet) that goes on excursions along the Lea at weekends. Rent it in its entirety for a special occasion or sign up for one of its regular food and beverage cruises and enjoy Neal’s Yard cheese, which shares plates and sausage boards on the high seas of Hackney.

Photo: XDB photography for silo

The Crate Brewery’s white building also houses Silo, a non-waste restaurant where the food is as impressive as the ethos. Simple furniture (made of recycled and recycled materials, of course) and vaulted ceilings give a feeling of size to an essentially admirably simple concept. Dishes such as radish cannelloni, braised beef with peppercorn and parsnips, and pumpkin ice cream are served with honor of local ingredients, while backstage initiatives such as direct trade with farmers, reusable containers and composting waste mean sustainability is paramount.

On the more chic side of Hackney Wick is Forman’s Restaurant, a celebration of London Cure’s smoked salmon from one of the country’s oldest and best producers. The modern stadium offers modern British cuisine with a focus on salmon (durr) and seafood and offers an incomparable view of the Olympic Stadium. You can get stuck in your beautiful blinis made of smoked salmon and poached turbot with mussels and overlook a piece of London history.

Based on original content by Joanne Gould. Updated by Ruth Hargreaves.