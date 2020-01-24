advertisement

We only have one month before the NHL trade deadline comes and goes and for the Detroit Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman, the goal is to resolve some contracts.

Embed from Getty Images

Unfortunately, almost every player who would like to trade Yzerman (theoretically) performed worse this season, making them much more difficult to relocate.

advertisement

On Friday, Pierre LeBrun published a piece in The Athletic where he drops out where all 31 NHL teams are currently standing with a month left for the trade deadline.

This is what he had to say (pay site but worth it!) about the Red Wings.

One thing to keep in mind with Steve Yzerman in his first year as GM in Detroit, we see far from even the center of where this renovation is going, in my mind. If you look at Yzerman’s work in Tampa Bay and the huge overhaul there years ago, I think you can count on something similar to the Wings. There is a lot of work to do. And I don’t know how much can be done on the trade deadline, to be honest. Sure Yzerman is handling UFAs that he can turn for picks but goalkeeper Jimmy Howard ($ 5.1 million cap hit) is having trouble this season, veteran blueliner Mike Green ($ 5,375 million cap hit) has eight points in 41 games, and I don’t know how much Trevor Daley ($ 3.16 million cap hit) is still in the tank.

So I’m really not convinced that those UFAs, which have big cap hits, will generate a lot unless Howard goes to work after the break and persuades competing teams who are looking for a keeper’s insurance policy that he must rebuild. The real question is whether other teams seduce Yzerman into the kind of hockey deal that he could investigate during the off season. Can Yzerman more vigorously start redesigning the roster in February instead of waiting until June? Would he listen on RFAs such as Andreas Athanasiou? I have no answer for that. But Yzerman now has eight RFAs in his NHL selection and you have to ask yourself if it makes sense that all eight are back next year, given the things. Let’s not fool ourselves, the best way to start a renovation is to finally choose the top three. They have not been in the top 3 since 1990 when they finished third overall in Keith Primeau; they have not chosen the first overall since Joe Murphy in 1986. It is a franchise that needs it.

Nation, what would you like to see Steve Yzerman do before the trade deadline expires?

advertisement