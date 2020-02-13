FRESNO, California – At a time when job skills seem to be becoming increasingly rare, Maker Spaces provide a place where people can learn and expand their skills.

“The maker movement arose from the lack of opportunities for children in the past 20 or 30 years to learn professional arts at school,” said Janelle Ozeran, president of Ideaworks in Fresno, California.

“Fresno Ideaworks’ mission is not only to bring maker culture to Central Valley, but also to provide the space, tools and community for makers to learn and expand their skills,” she said.

Ideaworks is located on H Street near San Joaquin Street and gives people the opportunity to do just that. The building has a room for welding, one for woodworking, one for sewing and one for working on computers – in addition to rooms for other skills that are distributed throughout the building.

“It was disheartening like the first time I did it, but over time you stop looking at the sparks and just have fun with it,” said Natalie Ketter, who took a welding course at Ideaworks. She now plans to pursue welding as a career.

“To think that we could do that for someone, especially a young person – that’s good, that’s the whole point of the maker,” said Ozeran.

Ideaworks is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and is operated entirely by volunteers and members.

Ketter and other women will exhibit their art on Thursday, February 6th, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as part of “Women of Welding” at Ideaworks. The public is invited to see women at work.