More new details about the event were announced ahead of the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. According to the official NBA website, the celebration of the life of the Los Angeles Lakers for Kobe and Gianna takes place in a place that has special ties to the late basketball icon.

The NBA recently announced that the public memorial to Kobe and Gianna will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the venue that the former Laker put on the map during his time with the team. Given its history with the Lakers, it is only fitting that the memorial will take place at the Staples Center. Event tickets that are non-transferable are sold to select event fans and cost between $ 24.02 and $ 224.

In addition, the date of the event, February 24, 2020, has some special relationships with Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant. As she found on Instagram, the month corresponds to Gianna’s # 2 Jersey, the day with one of Kobe’s Lakers’ (24) shirt numbers, and the year honors both how long Kobe has been on the Lakers and how many years the couple have been together was.

It was also recently announced that the proceeds of the event will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the organization that was recently renamed to honor both Kobe and Gianna.

“Since there is no No. 24 without No. 2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation so that it is now called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram about the change. “Our mission is still – and more than ever – to offer young people opportunities through sport. Thank you for the support and your kind contributions so far as we continue the legacy of Kobe and Gigi. We hope to see young people empower athletes in a world they have left us all to help shape. “

For those who hope to watch the event from outside the Staples Center, you’re out of luck. According to the NBA, the event will not be broadcast outside the venue. The only way to be part of it is to be there personally.