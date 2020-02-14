With his win in New Hampshire on Tuesday and his strong performance in Iowa last week, Bernie Sanders has established itself as the leader in the 2020 Democratic race. And while he’s likely to be involved in another fierce fight between left and center this year, one thing is already very different from his run in 2016: the added clarity of his foreign policy vision.

While much of the criticism of Sander’s stance on Israel remains unchanged as it did four years ago, Vermont Senator Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Haaretz, told the Iowa reasons to call Sanders “isolationists” as many of his critics have done , it’s just an “arch”.

After losing to Hillary Clinton, Sanders worked to strengthen his foreign policy credentials – a perceived vulnerability for the longstanding independent legislator. Although Sanders was not a member of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs or Armed Forces committees, where a U.S. senator regularly hired a Middle East advisor, he added Duss to his team after the 2016 campaign to improve his foreign policy efforts.

The 47-year-old Duss, who was described by The Nation last February as “one of the most significant figures who transformed forward-looking foreign policy in the Trump era,” began his political career in Ralph Nader’s 2000 presidential campaign. He started blogging on foreign policy issues and worked his way through DC’s liberal think tanks. Eventually, he became President of the Foundation for Peace in the Middle East – a left-wing non-profit organization that promotes the two-state solution – before joining Sanders’ Senate staff.

Together, they headed the indictment for the historic Congress vote in April 2019, which used the War Powers Act to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. While Trump finally vetoed the measure, Duss claims that the vote was the most significant foreign policy achievement of the current Congress.

More than any other leading democratic candidate, Sanders detailed his foreign policy vision on the campaign and focused on addressing the root causes of international conflicts and ending America’s “endless wars”. He argued in Foreign Affairs in June last year that George W. Bush’s “war on terror” had actually encouraged terrorism in the Middle East.

– Bernie Sanders tweet

I was right about Vietnam.

I was right about Iraq.

I will do everything in my power to prevent war with Iran.

I don’t apologize to anyone. pic.twitter.com/Lna3oBZMKB

– Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders), May 24, 2019

Critics have characterized this part of Sanders’ rhetoric as isolationist and even trumps, given US President America First’s pledges to end “stupid” Middle East wars and instead reinvest the money at home. Sanders vehemently opposed the Iraq war and criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for his vote and campaign for the war, which Sanders, like Trump, describes as “catastrophic.”

Matt Duss, center, attends the Netroots Nation’s progressive blogger conference in Las Vegas, Nevada with Didi Remez (left) and Ben Armbruster (July 24, 2010). Isaac Brekken / Tribune News Ser

However, Sanders and Trump differ in several key areas. Duss notes that Sanders regularly recognizes both the need to build strong international alliances and the use of military measures under certain circumstances – although he consistently works to “end America’s endless wars”. He also repeats Trump’s promises to do business, but replaces the president’s “transactional” approach with one that Duss says he focuses on “complying with international human rights standards.”

“As President,” said Sanders to the Pod Save America podcast last summer, “I will sit in a room with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, the leadership of Iran, the leadership of the Palestinians, the leadership of Israel.” and make some damned deals that will try to end the conflicts there. ”

While Sanders was ready to meet with authoritarian leaders to make a deal, he said in a major foreign policy speech in October 2018 that his progressive approach, unlike Trump, aims to reverse the “harm” of populist immigration law making has conquered the world in recent years. This holistic world view is also relevant for the Middle East.

Sanders sees efforts to counter the threats posed by ISIS and Al-Qaida hand in hand with the fight against the oppression and corruption that it triggers in the Middle East, Duss said. He quotes Sander’s foreign policy speeches, which are often about preserving universal human rights and improving living standards. For example, he regularly starts talking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by mentioning the high unemployment rate in Gaza.

When asked whether there is a historical comparison for Sanders’ “progressive international engagement”, Duss refers to the Marshall Plan, which provided billions of dollars in US aid to Western Europe after the war. He explains that while the plan is clearly “another historic moment,” it serves as a blueprint for “the massive economic mobilization and investment in technological innovations needed to address common global challenges such as climate change.”

“Don’t Stir Hate”

When it comes to Israel, Sanders has the rare honor of both being the only candidate who actually lived in the country (he spent several months in a kibbutz in northern Israel in 1963) and being regularly accused of being against Israel.

Sanders, who described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “racists” in a democratic television debate last December, listed Israel alongside Russia, India, Brazil, and Hungary as countries where “we see the rise of a divisive and destructive form of politics” , We see intolerant, authoritarian political leaders attacking the foundations of democratic societies, ”he wrote in Jewish Currents last November.

At the J Street conference in Washington last October, Sanders promised to use US military aid as a lever to get Israel back to the negotiating table with the Palestinians, and even suggested that part of this annual aid of 3, Send $ 8 billion to Gaza for humanitarian aid. The President’s competitors, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, have also left this option open. However, Duss notes that if Sanders became president, he would make every effort to work with an Israeli government to advance common interests.

When asked if he saw any major differences between Netanyahu and his political rival, Kahol Lavan’s Benny Gantz, before the Israeli election on March 2, Duss points out that Gantz, like Netanyahu, “does not fuel hatred and division” – like Duss sees as an important distinction.

While popular with progressives and young Democrats, Sanders asked in a Pew Research Center poll published before the Iowa Caucus as the least popular of the leading candidates among Jewish Democrats. And Michael Bloomberg, who also ran as America’s first Jewish president, recently said at a rally, “As president, I will always have Israel’s back,” while declaring that he would not touch US aid to Israel – a barely veiled push against Sanders.

Jack Rosen, president of the American Jewish Congress, a pro-Israeli mainstream group, recently wrote on the Fox News website that Sanders’ election would be “the most anti-Israeli president since the modern Jewish state was founded in 1948. He added that “Sanders has surrounded himself with political allies who are committed to anti-Israeli politics,” noting Linda Sarsour and congressional women Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders previously addressed this criticism directly and insisted in a CNN City Hall in April last year that he was “100 percent for Israel” and was committed to the security of Israel.

– Twitter for Bernie

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd last May, Sanders left open the possibility of moving the US Embassy from Jerusalem to reach a peace deal, saying, “Whether it is Iran and Saudi Arabia, whether it is Israel and the Palestinians are, the United States must bring people together, need balanced policies. ”

Regardless of the outcome of the democratic primary, Israel will certainly be a focal point if the party’s general election platform is designed – as in the last two cycles. For example, controversy arose in 2012 when the language in which Jerusalem was declared the capital of Israel was removed and reinstated at the behest of President Barack Obama at the time, causing a stir at the Charlotte, North Carolina convention.

For his part, Duss, who will play a key role in developing Sanders’ policy on Israel and working on the controversial democratic platform in 2016, said at the time: “There is no question that we should be Israel’s friend in solving this problem and become conflict. “However, he argued that the United States” must recognize that Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territories … runs counter to basic American values. ”