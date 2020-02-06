Some of us locked ourselves in a dark room with the Academy Awards every year because it’s our job to tweet every announcement, acceptance, and catastrophic attempt at a production number. (Will the 1917 costume design be explored by typing? Hopefully!)

But everyone else? You can go to a party. Here are some ways to win the 92nd Annual Academy Awards with an audience of your choice. The award ceremony will take place on Sunday (February 9th) at 8:00 p.m. in the CTV and the red carpet will begin at 6:30 p.m. Read our Pre-Oscars coverage and listen to our Oscars podcasts here. Follow @nowtoronto on Twitter during the ceremony for the latest information.

Comedy bar

Would you like to see the awards but not take anything too seriously? Visit the comedy bar, where hosts Paul Beer stimulates comments from Isabel Zawtun and Sam Sferrazza on the red carpet. Mark Little, Roger Bainbridge, Allison Davey and Aine Davis interfered during the ceremony. And it’s free!

945 Bloor West. 7 p.m. Free. For details, see the Facebook page.

Fox Theater

As is tradition, the largest Oscar party takes place in The East at The Fox, where cinephiles and celebrities gather to watch the ceremonies for free, supplemented with trivia, prizes for the best outfits (personal, not in LA) and “a few” more fun surprises. “

2236 Queen East. 7 pm Pwyc donations go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. foxtheatre.ca.

The Gladstone Hotel

No blanket, a decent screen, snacks in the Melody Bar across the hall … what’s not to love? The moderators Kaleb Robertson and Sarah-Tai Black will also make comments, context and jokes, but only during the commercial breaks.

1214 Queen West. 7 p.m. Free. gladstonehotel.com.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers cinema

Enjoy the TV show attached with good coffee, excellent popcorn and some really good snack options across the street. Presale tickets are available for members online or at the box office. Non-members must receive it personally.

506 Bloor West. 6:30 in the evening. Free. hotdocs.ca.

Innis town hall

Watch the Oscars comfortably in one of the city’s best small screening venues, tucked away in a nondescript building on the U of T campus. The downside: not many nearby snack options. The advantage: If you bring a huge bag of popcorn, you will love everyone. Also fill out a prediction ballot to get the chance to win a prize!

2 Sussex West. 6 p.m. Free. townhall.innis.utoronto.ca.

Paradise Theater

The newly renovated and reopened cinema hosts a gala viewing party with comics Ashley Botting and Andrew Phung. Entry is free with a donation to the Sistering Drop-In Center … and it’s already sold out.

1006 Bloor West. 6 pm Sold out. paradiseonbloor.com.

The recording room

The Roundhouse makes its party a little more challenging with a special film trivia session organized by Trivia Clubs Russel Harder on the red carpet. And don’t forget to be part of the Oscar pool! There are prizes!

255 Bremner. 7pm For details, see the website.

Revue cinema

Roncy’s representative cinema is aimed at Kerri Riordan and Heather Sanderson to moderate the evening, which also offers interesting facts, prices and very fresh popcorn. (A special cocktail with beer, wine and champagne is also offered in the bar.) Tickets are free and there is a queue for unused seats when the event is sold out.

400 Roncesvalles, 7 p.m. Free. therecroom.com.

The royal

Drag Queen Allysin Chaynes is returning to The Royal for the fourth time as moderator and moderator of the Academy Awards. It could get loud. (Okay, it absolutely will.)

608 college. 6:30 in the evening. Free. theroyal.to.

Striker Sports Bar

The Striker’s Oscars Party, hosted by Vanity and also taking place for the fourth time, promises interesting facts, prizes, popcorn and the mild contradiction of pop culture to follow an art ceremony in a sports bar. But none of the other Oscar parties has desserts from the Cheesecake Factory on the menu …

31 St. Joseph. 8 p.m. Free. See Facebook for details.

120 dinners

A $ 20 ticket includes a glass of champagne, a selection of snacks, and an Oscar party hosted by Leonardo Dell’Anno and Ori Dagan. They will award prizes for outfits and social media posts (!) All night long and host quiz games. Plus, signature cocktails!

120 church. 17:30. $ 20 prepayment / $ 25 at the door. eventbrite.ca.

@normwilner