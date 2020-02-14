The owners of the new Knafeh stores in Tel Aviv swear that their versions of the popular Middle Eastern dessert taste just like those found in an Arab city. I myself tried Knafeh in the Gaza Strip, Cairo, Nazareth and a village in Jordan – threads made from pasta-like pastries (Kadayif), soaked in an orange syrup with soft white cheese and chopped nuts. They all had a phosphorescent orange tinge, were branded and served from a large tray, their cheese was spicy and their sweetness almost painful in intensity. Therefore, any connection between the traditional Arabic Knafeh and the variety that is served in the so-called state of Tel Aviv is pretty small.

Whether as a breakfast treat, as an afternoon snack or as a munchie in the late evening – Knafeh is a big hit in the coastal city these days. The current wave of popularity dates back to 2018, when the UK-born Dean Essa seemed to open his Knafeh Bar in the trendy south of Florence. Today, a personal round serving of Knafeh for 22 shekels ($ 6.40) will be put together as soon as you place your order and place it on a rotating hob. A worker there explains that otherwise the Knafeh will burn and it will be impossible to bake it, as is necessary with a low flame. “In Turkey, they bake the Knafeh on coals by comparison so that the aromas of the smoke are absorbed in it,” he says. His eyes sparkle when he remembers the Turkish Knafeh that was prepared in the region bordering Syria. For the locals, the offers in the Knafeh Bar – whose motto is “Live, Laugh, Love, Knafeh” – are among the best in Tel Aviv.

Yaffa Knafeh made her debut at the Jaffa flea market in early 2019 with a dish that went viral on social media: a single round Knafeh served with Turkish goat’s milk ice cream for 20 shekels. At Yaffa, they say their inspiration is Turkish, as is one of the cheeses used in the mix – which creates a springy consistency and a salty-sweet taste. The long lines at the entrance to the store have prompted the owners to expand and will soon open another branch, also in Jaffa.

Just a few months ago, Knafeh took root in Tel Aviv. Magnificent Arabic music and fairy lights are waiting for you at Knaffex, a Knafeh café founded by Nazareth’s Izz a-din Salah. On a lighted board you can see pictures of all types of Knafeh on offer, including vegan and chocolate-filled varieties – all user-friendly variations for beginners. Most customers, however, opt for the classic version of the dish, which is also served with Turkish goat’s milk ice cream. At night, the residents gather in front of the door and drink tea or Turkish coffee with their Knafeh. Although Salah emphasizes that it is much better to eat on site, many customers go with their Knafeh in plastic containers.

Yaffa Knafeh: An individual round Knafeh, served with Turkish ice cream made from goat milk.Eran Laor

Salah, hoping to chain his restaurant, claims that “preparing Knafeh is a job and it is impossible to duplicate professionalism.” Although he admits that “we may have reduced some of the sugar, because the Tel Avivians are not tough enough for this amount and they also pay attention to their weight. ”

Not far away, in the city center, is the local branch of Hamisada Halevanonit, the legendary Lebanese restaurant in the village of Abu Ghosh outside of Jerusalem. The Knafeh station is located to the rear of the take-out window and is adjacent to the London mini store. A fragrant golden portion for 28 shekels is served here within minutes of ordering.

Knafeh Yisraelit opened next to Arusa Yisraelit and belongs to the same family from the Arab village of Meisar in northern Israel, who taught Tel Aviv a lesson in authentic Arusa with a charcoal grill, also known as Arayes (grilled pita sandwiches filled with minced meat). Several times a day, the mother of the family prepares a large tray with golden Knafeh (15 shekels per serving), which is cut into diamond shapes and sweetened generously (although it is still far from the typical sweetness of Arabic Knafeh).

Related articles

A personal round serving of Knafeh. Tomer Appelbaum

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Then there is the Knafeh, which was prepared by a group of young Jews and is for sale by home delivery. Haknufiya, Knafeh ‘Ad Habayit offers a piped, family-sized version based on mozzarella cheese – a very liberal interpretation of the original, but it is an excellent feed for Instagram (approx. 100 shekels with delivery). The partners in Haknufiya recently decided to expand their business and open a permanent location in Tel Aviv.

Knafeh’s growing popularity was particularly noticeable during the Shavuot holiday last spring, when numerous bloggers and foodwriters shared their recipes for it instead of the normal holiday cheesecake. Michal Waxman, a Haaretz columnist, has touted Knafeh as an unusual version of cheesecake that is served warm and has a taste and consistency that no other cheesecake can match.

While the majority of Knafeh in Tel Aviv today follows the traditional style, Hakubiya breaks the mold in the Hatikva market. As part of last month’s Knafeh festival, there was a version filled with pullet and another with slowly cooked asado with figs, apricots, honey, silane and walnuts.

Chef Moyin Halabi from Haifa’s Rola restaurant, who often goes on culinary trips to Turkey, says the idea of ​​individual Knafeh is Turkish.

Knafeh served in Hakubiya at the Hatikva market in Tel Aviv. Meged Gozny

“I didn’t come across large Knafeh trays there, divided into portions, because Knafeh’s whole idea is that if someone orders it, it will be cooked properly,” says Halabi.

Why are there such big differences in taste?

Halabi: “The answer has to do with sugar and cheese. In Arab cities in Israel, Knafeh is sold to go by weight, and sugar increases weight – and at a low cost. As for cheese, places where Knafeh is sold in an organized manner in Tel Aviv work with a pasteurized variety. The taste of the cheese is very salty because the salt acts as a preservative. To get rid of the saltiness, the cheese must be soaked in fresh water and rinsed. This is a long process that takes about 10 rinses. The taste of the water is absorbed by the cheese and made milder. Jibneh cheese, which is usually used to make Knafeh, does not become elastic like the pictures on Instagram that use mozzarella, which is a culinary mistake. ”

So our Knafeh is more like the Turkish version?

“I haven’t tried Knafeh in Tel Aviv yet, but in Turkey a lot of people come from the Aleppo region and they continue the tradition of making Knafeh in Syrian style. So in Turkey you can also eat Syrian Knafeh, which is very good But the sweets in Israel are also quite high. I brought some friends from Turkey to Mamtakei Hayedidut in Nazareth and they left with six kilos. ”

Knafeh in the traditional style, as prepared by Halabi and other well-known Israeli chefs such as Haim Cohen (Yaffo-Tel Aviv) and Tomer Agay (Santa Katerina), has definitely entered the pantheon of the best desserts in Israel. The delicacy, which started as street food in Arabian confectionery and pastry shops and has risen to become top chef restaurants, has now largely returned to its roots and is an affordable, everyday treat that can also be picked up on the go.

Knafeh Bar – 3 Ma’on Street, Florentine, Tel Aviv. Monday-Thursday 12: 00-24: 00, Sunday 18: 00-24: 00. 054-2285841

Yaffa Knafeh – 24 Olei Tzion Street, Jaffa. Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m.-midnight. 03-9702051 (another branch will open soon)

Knaffex – 9 Ibn Gvirol Street, Tel Aviv. Daily 12 noon-midnight. 03-7436948

Halevanonit – 4 Shaul Hamelech Street (London mini-store), Tel Aviv. Daily 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 03-7288833

Arusa Yisraelit – 3 Ibn Gvirol Street, Tel Aviv. Daily 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. 1-700-707-058

Haknufiya, Knafeh ‘Ad Habayit – 055-9960669

Hakubiya – 22 Hodaya Street, Hatikva Market, Tel Aviv. Sunday-Thursday 12: 00-23: 00 p.m., Friday 12:00 until one hour before Shabbat. 03-9747333