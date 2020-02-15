There are currently FIVE yellow weather warnings across the UK on Saturday, while Storm Dennis is coming across the UK.

An amber weather warning is the next step after a red weather warning, meaning that the weather is likely to affect people who are causing delays, road closures, and blackouts.

Separately, there is a yellow weather warning for rain and wind in Scotland and Northern Ireland, one for rain, which covers much of England and Wales, and a yellow weather warning for wind, which covers much of England and Wales, on Saturday.

Yellow rain and wind warning

In Scotland tonight from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. a yellow weather warning for wind and rain is appropriate.

It covers much of Northern Ireland from Coleraine, Derry, Omagh, Enniskillen, Newry and Belfast.

For Scotland, the rain and wind warning applies from Inverness south to Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Met Office expanded the warning area to Fife, Angus, southwest Aberdeenshire and Moray.

What to expect

Bus and train connections are likely to be affected as the journey times take longer

Spraying and flooding on roads are likely to increase travel times

It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and / or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely

Some bus and train connections are likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some delays in road, rail, air and ferry traffic are likely

It is likely that some homes and businesses will be flooded

Storm defenses are being prepared in Mytholmroyd, which was beaten by Storm Ciara last weekend

(Image: PA)

Amber warning of rain in Scotland and Northern England

An amber warning is posted in Dumfries, Lockerbie, Moffat, Thornhill and Jedburgh from 12 p.m. on Saturday to 8 p.m.

What to expect

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some buildings damaged

Rapidly flowing or deep floods are likely and life-threatening

Delays and some cancellations of train and bus connections are likely

Spraying and flooding are likely to result in difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance that some communities will be cut off from flooded streets

Blackouts and loss of other services for some households and businesses are likely

Amber warning of rain in Yorkshire and Lancashire

An amber warning applies to Burnley, the edge of Blackburn, Bacup and Clitheroe and Bradford, Ripon in North Yorkshire, York, Hawes and Leyburn and Selby.

It operates from 12 p.m. on Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Met Office said, “Storm Dennis is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, and disruption to the trip over the weekend.”

What to expect

Ollie the Bichon Frize in Liverpool protects from the rain

(Image: Andrew Teebay / Liverpool Echo)

Amber warning for rain in Wales

An amber warning covering the cities of Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Rhayader, Llanwrtyd Wells, Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells is placed throughout Wales south of St. Asaph and west of Welshpool.

It operates from 12 p.m. on Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring very heavy rain, flooding, and disruption to the trip over the weekend.

What to expect

Amber warning for rain in South Wales

In South Wales, there is an amber rain warning covering Swansea and Cardiff, Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil. It also includes the towns of Crickhowell, Brecon, Ebbw Vale, Pontypool, Cwmbran, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Llantrisant, Usk and Caldicott in England.

It operates from 12 p.m. on Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring very heavy rain, flooding, and disruption to the trip over the weekend.

What to expect

Rapidly flowing or deep floods are possible and life-threatening

Extensive flooding of houses and businesses is possible

Buildings and structures can be damaged or buildings can collapse

The road may be closed, as well as delays and cancellations of bus and train traffic, and dangerous driving conditions due to spray and flooded roads

Power outages and other essential services such as gas, water or mobile phone services are possible

Floods could potentially cut communities off completely for several days

Officials in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire, are preparing for Storm Dennis

(Image: PA)

Amber warning for rain in Devon

Devon has an amber rain warning for Chudleigh, Totnes, Dartmouth, Ivybridge, Princetown, Tavistock, Ashburton and Chagford.

It operates from 12 p.m. on Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

What to expect

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some buildings damaged

Rapidly flowing or deep floods are likely and life-threatening

Delays and some cancellations of train and bus connections are likely

Spraying and flooding are likely to result in difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance that some communities will be cut off from flooded streets

Blackouts and loss of other services for some households and businesses are likely

Yellow warning for wind

A yellow weather warning for wind is appropriate from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday across England and Wales.

Storm Dennis will bring strong winds this weekend. Some travel disruptions are likely in parts of England and Wales.

What to expect

Some delays in road, rail, air and ferry traffic are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely

A short-term power failure and other services are possible

It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and / or large waves

A car was in flood in Peasmarsh, Somerset on Thursday

(Image: PA)

Yellow rain warning

A yellow Met Office rain warning is posted from 12 p.m. on Saturday to 9 p.m. on Sunday and covers much of the country, except for the east coast around Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough and Hull and East Anglia from Holt, Norwich, West Peterborough and Cambridge, Ipswich, St. Albans, Milton Keynes, Chelmsford and North London.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, and disruption to the trip over the weekend.

What to expect