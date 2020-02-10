The media will soon enter the famous “list season”. Where did 247Sports put Texas football senior Sam Ehlinger on the list of the top 10 2020 QBs?

The 2020 college football season will be here before we know it, and the Texas football program will continue to cause a stir throughout the off-season. Texas brings a lot of talent and start-up experience from its 2019 team, including budding senior star quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

If Texas Longhorns Ehlinger’s soccer program gets them to become Heisman finalists this year, that team could fight for a place in the College Football Playoffs and a Big 12 title. The competition for the Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoffs was completely missed by head coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns last season.

A recent 247Sports post on the best quarterbacks for the 2020 college football season as the spring camp begins. With this list of 247Sports, Ehlinger was among the top 10 quarterbacks that returned nationwide this year.

Ehlinger ranked 3rd in the country’s top 10 quarterbacks. He was just ahead of Iowa State Cyclones junior quarterback Brock Purdy. The two quarterbacks he ranked behind were Trevor Lawrence from the Clemson Tigers and Justin Fields from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lawrence rang number 1 and Field was right behind him.

Here’s what 247Sports has to say about Ehlinger’s placement on this list.

We’re looking at one of the top quarterbacks in Longhorn’s program history, but he still feels underestimated nationally. He is returning for his last season in 2020, with one last chance to get Texas back on top as the national title candidate. The best of Ehlinger has landed in the spotlight of competition at the national level, the hallmark of a real competitor. The guy has recorded 80 touchdowns in his last 27 games, the second most in college football during this route (Joe Burrow, 88).

Ehlinger has started a youth campaign in which he registered 3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to match the efficiency of passers-by 151.8. Much of the production that Ehlinger registered last season was actually the best career. His junior season was overshadowed by the fact that the Longhorns won from 10 to only eight games.

Other notable names on this 247Sports list included the former Longhorns quarterback and the SMU Mustangs, which launched Redshirt senior Shane Buechele (# 10), USC Trojan Kedon Slovis, and North Carolina Tar Heels junior Sam Howell , It is strange to see two Texas starting quarterbacks from the past two years on this list together.