If an aunt then asks if she can introduce someone, think about it before rejecting her request. You never know, she is perhaps the link between you and your love.

If you don’t believe us, Ada and ChidiThe love story will convince you. Ada had taken her mother to an event when a lady walked up to her and asked her if she was single and then started talking about her cousin. She got her number, sent it to the nephew, and months later the two started talking. Now after a phase of getting to know each other and friendship, they go one step further.

How we met

With the bride Ada

In February 2016 I had a conversation with God and I told Him that I was ready to find love. In March 2016 I made the promise to give love a chance. I had never had an official relationship with anyone because the guys I spoke with were never serious. That same month I went to an event with my mother in the area. I almost didn’t go! My father wasn’t feeling well and she needed someone to accompany her. As soon as we entered the event, a lady approached us, greeted my mother and asked who I was. She said, “Who is this beautiful lady? Is that your sister?”

She went on and said, “I have a cousin who would be perfect for you. He is tall, he is handsome and he is very successful, but he lives in Boston. “She told my mother she believed her nephew would be perfect for me. Ladies, when have we heard this before? LOL. The lady soon asked for my number. Normally I would have been cautiously rejected and made an excuse, such as school or work, but I remembered the promise I had made to myself and to God and I decided to give her my number. Anyway, I had no faith in these blind “aunt referrals,” so I knew nothing would come of it, especially not knowing that he lived all over the country.

Fast forward to June 2016, I received a text message. I had no idea who it was. The number was from a completely different area code, so I waited to hear more from the sender. Come and discover, it was the lady’s nephew, Chidi. I google the area code and it was a Boston area code lol. I had completely forgotten that Chidi’s aunt said he lived in Boston. I still wasn’t sure if I should continue with the referral or not. He introduced himself very gently, and although I hesitated, I answered. Shortly after we started with messages, Chidi asked to call me.

I remember being on my way to fitting a bridesmaid when Chidi called and we started talking. I parked right outside the store and stayed in the car for almost 4 hours! After the phone call my first thought was: “How was I on the phone for 4 hours?” LOL. He was so easy to talk to and it felt like we had known each other for so long. The conversation ended and I was still in shock. He said he came to Los Angeles to visit relatives and attend a wedding. I asked him for the details and found out that he was coming for the same wedding that I fit in for that day! It was really divine intervention! Unreal!

The first time we met was at that wedding. I gave him a hug when I saw him. I was so nervous. He smelled so good. To check. He was taller than me at 5:10. To check. Then we saw each other every day until he went back to Boston. Consistent – Check. LOL. We have dated for 2 years. He in Boston and I in LA. We did the long-distance thing, which was no joke. We were both tested mentally, physically and spiritually. I was very busy because I was the oldest of 6, I was in school, I was in an intensive program, but all the while Chidi was very supportive.

He made most of the trips to LA to make sure that I knew he was serious and that he was here for the long term. Without even knowing it, I fell in love knowing that he would love me as he loved all the women in his family, so pure and genuine. On December 27, 2018, Chidi became my official first and last boyfriend and my future husband. We tied the knot (traditionally) on December 28, 2019, and we can’t wait for our church wedding later this year to celebrate with close family and friends!

credits

Bride: @ericadaobi

Groom: @chidstarr

Photography: @nonniz_photography

Dress: @anit_cuts

Thinking about it: @isabelmakeover

