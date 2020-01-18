When will the next rain start in the UAE? - News

advertisement

The conditions are expected to be cloudy during the week.



The wettest January in UAE history is getting wetter with more rain forecasts for this week. According to the five-day forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), rainfall is expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conditions are expected to be cloudy throughout the week, with wind speeds of up to 45 km / h on Wednesday. The seas are expected to be rough on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Fog and fog are also predicted for some internal and coastal areas.

The last two weeks there was non-stop rain on the emirates. The country received the highest rainfall in 45 years between January 9 and 12 when it registered 194.4 mm of rain in Khatm Al Shakla from Al Ain. In just two days (January 11 and 12), the 140 dams of the UAE collected 36 million cubic meters of rainwater.

In an interview last week Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, told Khaleej Times that the rains have significantly increased freshwater resources. He attributed a combination of climate change and cloud seeding operations for the ongoing rainstorm.

