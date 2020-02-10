Will the corona virus that has now hit China ever go away? Or is it here to stay and cause constant misery?

The answer depends on two possible outcomes: China, the epicenter of the outbreak, has the virus under control – or not – and new sources of infection are emerging in poorer, more desperate countries.

According to leading infectious disease experts, time is of the essence. Since the virus was first identified in December, the number of victims has skyrocketed with more than 40,600 cases and 910 deaths, most of them in China. While the rest of the world has effectively isolated the world’s most populous nation, such extreme measures cannot last forever.

Then this corona virus could combine with the many other viruses such as chickenpox, flu and cold that circulate the globe forever and grow and decrease seasonally – until medication or vaccines save the day.

“Once you reach critical mass, good public health approaches are very difficult to achieve,” said Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far there is no containment in China. But – here’s the good news – the spread of the coronavirus outside of China remains somewhat limited with single or small clusters of cases. Blocked trips, strict surveillance, aggressive quarantines and global coordination have protected us.

So far, 27 nations have caught the explosive virus before it caused a major outbreak. Of these, 13 discovered it in a single traveler to China. Another 14 nations stopped it immediately after taking a dangerous leap – from one Chinese traveler to another.

However, if only one country allows the tiny microbe to gain a foothold in the general public and does not have the resources to stop it from spreading, we all remain at risk, experts say. Global health security is only as strong as the weakest link in the world.

In the most optimistic scenario, the virus is controlled in China and then eradicated.

There is a precedent for this. In 2003, a cousin virus called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) occurred in China without warning, killing nearly 800 people.

“It has since disappeared,” said Jan Carette, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford University.

If control measures take effect in China and the transmission is slowed down so that each infected person does not infect more than another, the current outbreak could simply go away and then go away, Carette said.

But that depends on several factors that are still unknown. How easily does the virus spread? How sick does it make people? Can infected people without symptoms infect others?

There is worrying new evidence that some infected people do not feel sick, so they may accidentally infect others, CDC’s Redfield said. There is also evidence that the virus can be transmitted before the symptoms begin, he said. So this virus may not behave like SARS. People with SARS became so sick that they immediately went to bed or looked for care, which restricted the spread.

This outbreak has burdened China’s health care system, which is also overloaded in normal times.

“It is inevitable in China,” said the CDC’s Redfield on Friday. “We are now trying to prevent a second China.”

According to the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, fighting the disease at its source could reduce the risk of spread. This approach worked with Ebola, where the deaths were geographically limited.

“Focus on the epicenter,” Tedros said at a recent press conference. “If you have multiple epicentres, it’s chaos.”

“(T) here is a window of time that we should make maximum use of to get a better result and further reduce and stop progress,” he told reporters.

The second possible scenario is far less optimistic: the virus remains uncontrolled in China and is rooted elsewhere, where it persists and sows the rest of the world.

Epidemiologists call this an “endemic” virus that is constantly in circulation with seasonal fluctuations.

Chickenpox and influenza are endemic in many countries. Four other coronaviruses – 229E, OC43, KHU1 and NL63 – are responsible for an estimated one quarter of all colds and can cause more serious diseases such as pneumonia in children and the elderly.

So far, our strict vigilance has kept the Americans safe. Only 12 cases have been reported and the virus has not spread to the wider community.

However, ongoing isolation, quarantine and travel bans are unsustainable, said Wesleyan University biology professor Frederick Cohan, who studies the evolution of microbes.

“I don’t know of a realistic scenario in which you could have a virus that rages in one large geographic area and is absent in another. That won’t happen,” he said. “We are unable to overwhelm every visitor to reach a longer period of time. “

“Either it will spread worldwide or it will disappear,” he said.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, believes it is probably too late to contain the virus.

“As we see more and more cases – and the better we diagnose – the more serious it is, the time has come to think about how we can not contain them, but deal with them and use our healthcare facilities for new purposes,” said Adalja.

How much death and illness would it cause? Nobody knows. There is a possibility that it is mutated and harmless, with symptoms such as cold or mild flu. Then his presence would be less worrying. There can also be seasonal shifts that worsen in winter when people band together.

Meanwhile, doctors are seeking better protection with new antiviral drugs and a vaccine.

Health officials said Friday that China has started enrolling patients in a clinical trial with Remdesivir, an antiviral drug from Foster City-based pharmaceutical company Gilead. Clinical trials with a Boston-based Moderna Inc. vaccine candidate will begin within three months.

Quarantine, isolation and other containment measures have cost us valuable time, said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at a press conference on Friday in Washington DC.

“It stops things,” he said.

“Although it is not perfect, there is a lag to prepare better,” he said, “and to get a feel for where we are going.”