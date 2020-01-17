advertisement

Michael Holland knows something about the big day in Croke Park. A loyal club, his son Jer, led Fr. O’Neill the Hogan stairs in 2006 to collect the silverware for junior swinging club championships from All Ireland. Another son Edmund was also involved.

Fr O’Neill’s of Kilcredan National School supported brothers, sisters and mothers of the players. Included are Leah Smiddy, Nora Harrington, Enda Mellerick, Una Sloane and principal Margaret Beausang with Riain Sweeney, Niamh Hankard, Maebh Sweeney, Jamie Kenneally-Murphy and Kayden Smiddy. Image Dan Linehan

He never thought Father O’Neill would run up on the holy grass again.

“I never thought we would be back in Croke Park and contest another final against All Ireland, certainly not at this level. From that day things have climbed and climbed and climbed. In the past three or four years, the steps we have taken have been enormous. Winning the Cork U21 pendulum title in 2018 was a huge step.

“This is the best group of players we have ever had, who ever got through it and they came through more or less together. That is what made us today.

“They trained us higher. Someone told me during the week that 12 of this team are under 25, and that tells his own story. And all the subs that come up, and there are four or five subs that appear regularly, they are all also in that age category. “

Kilkenny teams are dab hands to pursue victories. Holland has faith in the opportunities of Father O’Neill.

“This is new territory for us, without a doubt. When we won the junior county, I don’t think we had ever foreseen this. We thought we were in heaven then. We don’t want to win any doubt about this.

“Every Kilkenny team that you meet, especially in a final, you can be sure that it is a good team, a well-equipped team.

“But we are there, we have earned the right to be there. We worked hard. We have played some great games to get there. I think we have a chance. I think we should add another cup on Sunday evening. “

