Part of the popular market, Mile 12, known for selling perishable goods, is currently on fire.

Several reports from social media say that the fire started around 5.55 a.m. and no help has been given since then.

According to Twitter users, the rate at which markets in Lagos are being destroyed by fire is alarming and they don’t understand exactly what the problem is and what can be done to stop the fires.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have yet to be determined, and the Lagos Fire Fighters were also unavailable.

A few weeks ago, part of the popular Balogun market on the island of Lagos was destroyed by the fire. Another fire broke out in some parts of a shopping complex on the same Balogun market three months ago.

Other minor outbreaks of fire have been recorded in recent months, with everyone asking: what causes these accidental outbreaks and what can be done to stop them?

See what people are saying.

The Balogun market was destroyed by fire twice within two months. Now mile 12 is on fire too. I can’t imagine the pain these traders are in if they don’t talk about the financial loss. I just pray that there is no trend in this Lagos. pic.twitter.com/mHJFVrt5aB

– AFRICAN ROOT (@mobamz), February 13, 2020

This time, the arson continues the mile 12 market. There is definitely something scary going on with these recurring market fires. pic.twitter.com/s1Xqkse42f

– WeaYour Weaponized Destiny Helper® (@AyanfeOfGod), February 13, 2020

The markets are burning, they pray to God for forgiveness. Is it God who burns your market? Lol una never knows wetin dey do una. I’ve just seen the Mile 12 market news and don’t think this is the end. Let’s go on, we’re not ready yet.

– Onobume, son of OGBIKO (@elvisosho), February 13, 2020

Mile 12 is on fire. No help in sight as at the time of printing. This is dry season. Please keep flammable liquids away from your home or business premises.

Follow the recommended security procedures. Some of these fire damages are preventable.

Be sure. pic.twitter.com/JZmG4ifVYn

– Afam bu Ogbuefi🇳🇬 (@MistaChika), February 13, 2020