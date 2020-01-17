When the sights of Chennai were overwhelmed

advertisement

Kaanum Pongal was no different this year than last year, with loads of beaches, parks, the Vandalur zoo and the exhibition center on Friday.

Marina Beach, the beach of Elliot in Besant Nagar and the beach of Thiruvanmiyur remained the most favorite attractions in the city.

The Mass Rapid Transit system and buses on the way to Anna Square were full of people on the way to Marina Beach.

To deal with the enormous crowds at the marina, the city police had taken watertight security measures: installing watch towers, deploying temporary police booths, fire and rescue vehicles and stationing trained swimmers in different places. The police had also placed temporary barricades on the coast of the marina to prevent visitors from entering the sea.

A senior police officer posted on Marina Beach said this year that the system of making more tags available to children, to ensure that they do not get lost in crowds, helped reunite more than 25 children with their families. He said that more than four Lakh people are estimated to have visited Marina Beach.

Segway-like vehicles were also deployed to the police to monitor the huge crowds on Marina Beach.

| Photo credit: K.V. Srinivasan

A senior police officer said that in addition to various regular security measures, a helicopter from the Indian Coast Guard was engaged to conduct aerial surveys of the beaches at regular intervals, even when police personnel on horses and off-road vehicles routinely roamed around to help visitors. “Self-motor vehicles (Segway-like) and five drones were deployed on Marina Beach,” he said.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporaiton (MTC), despite the fact that it was a holiday, drove nearly 500 special buses on Friday, in addition to the regular ones, specifically to various tourist destinations in and around the city.

A senior MTC official said that more than 500 special buses, in addition to 1,500 regular buses, were served to major tourist locations including Anna Square, Guindy Children’s Park, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Vandalur Zoo, Kovalam, Muttukadu and theme parks at the ECR and Tambaram.

The MTC has also deployed ticket check staff at major bus stops to prevent travel without tickets.

