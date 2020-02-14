This weekend is expected to be another washout where Storm Dennis will bring heavy rain and strong wind.

It was only last Sunday that Storm Ciara made its way through Greater Manchester, which led to a series of flood warnings and warnings when the River Irwell blew up numerous places.

The Met Office has now issued additional warnings for Saturday and Sunday when Storm Dennis approaches the region.

Yellow wind and rain weather warnings apply to parts of Greater Manchester from 10am to noon on Sunday. A stricter amber warning of “very heavy rain” also applies to parts of Bury and Rochdale from Saturday noon to 3 p.m. the following day.

Steve Willington, chief meteorologist at Met Office, said: “Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled flood-threatened weather storm this weekend, particularly in parts of England and Wales, and in southern Scotland, where melting snow increases the risk of flooding.

“After Storm Ciara last weekend and further rains this week, the ground is already partially saturated.

“As Storm Dennis continues to bring heavy and persistent rain at the weekend, there is a risk of significant flooding effects, including property damage and death from fast-flowing floods.

“Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecasts and warnings for your region and to follow the safety instructions of the officials.”

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the environmental agency, advised employees to register for flood warnings by phone, text, or email to receive the latest safety information.

She said, “Remember never to drive or walk through floods. Just 30 cm of running water is enough to move your car – it’s not worth the risk.”

Here is a summary of the weather forecast for each area of ​​Greater Manchester for Saturday.

Oldham

There is a yellow weather warning for wind and rain.

Saturday in Oldham will be a miserable day with uninterrupted rain.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The day starts with light rain at 7 ° C.

It will rain heavily at 8 a.m. as the temperature rises slightly.

Wind gusts reach 32mph.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Light rain gradually turns into heavy rain at 10 ° C, but feels like 6 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 41mph.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the afternoon at 10 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 48 miles an hour.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain lasts all night because the temperature drops slightly to 9 ° C.

Wind gusts calm down to 35 miles per hour.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Rochdale

Rochdale has a yellow wind weather warning. There are also yellow and amber rain warnings.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

With a cloudy start to the day, which is likely to turn into light rain. The temperature is around 9 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 23 miles an hour.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

At 11 a.m. heavy rain falls with a temperature of 7 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 31mph.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the afternoon, with the temperature remaining at 7 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 35mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue in the evening and at night.

The gust of wind will subside later until the late 1920s.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Salford

For Salford there is a yellow weather warning for wind.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The day is expected to start with light rain and a temperature of 8 ° C.

Wind gust at 40 km / h.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

It is predicted that it will be cloudy in the morning and that heavy rain will be predicted at 11 a.m.

Wind gusts reach 36 miles per hour.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain and light rain alternate in the afternoon with a temperature of 8 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 42mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, while the temperature will remain at 8 ° C.

Wind gusts will later drop to 32 miles an hour.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

A yellow wind weather warning was issued for Greater Manchester

(Image: MEN)

Trafford

There is a yellow weather warning for wind.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The day begins with light rain, which is expected to turn into a light cloud at 9 a.m.

The forecast temperature is 6 ° C with a gust of 45 km / h.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

It is predicted that it will be cloudy in the morning and that heavy rain will be predicted at 11 a.m.

Wind gusts reach 36 miles per hour.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain and light rain alternate in the afternoon with a temperature of 8 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 42mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, while the temperature will remain at 8 ° C.

Wind gusts will later drop to 35 miles an hour.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Tameside

There is a yellow weather warning for wind. A yellow warning of rain also covers the nearby Saddleworth hills.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The day begins with light rain, which is expected to turn into a light cloud at 9 a.m.

The forecast temperature is 6 ° C with a gust of 48 km / h.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

It is expected to be cloudy in the morning, with a change to light rain at 10 a.m. before heavy rain at 11 a.m.

Wind gusts reach 38 miles per hour.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon with a temperature of 7 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 43mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, with a gust of 39 miles per hour.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Bolton

There is a yellow weather warning for wind.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The day starts cloudy with light rain.

The forecast temperature is 5 ° C with a gust of 42 km / h.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Light rain turns into heavy rain at lunchtime.

Wind gusts reach 38 miles per hour.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon with a temperature of 7 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 42mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, with a gust of 37 miles per hour.

Wigan

There is a yellow weather warning for wind.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A cloudy start is forecast for Saturday, which will turn into light rain.

The temperature is set to 5 ° C with a gust of 29 km / h.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Light rain turns into heavy rain until 10 a.m.

Wind gusts reach 36 miles per hour.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon with a temperature of 8 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 40mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, with a gust of 37 miles per hour.

A car is stuck in the flood

(Image: PA)

Manchester

There is a yellow weather warning for wind.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A light rain of 6 ° C is forecast for Saturday morning.

The gust of wind is set at 32 miles per hour.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

From 11 a.m. the clouds become heavy rain.

Wind gusts reach 37mph.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain and light rain alternate throughout the afternoon at a temperature of 8 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 42mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, with a gust of 35 miles per hour.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Stockport

There is a yellow weather warning for wind.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A light rain of 6 ° C is forecast for Saturday morning.

The gust of wind is set at 34 miles per hour.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

From 11 a.m. the clouds become heavy rain.

Wind gusts reach 38 miles per hour.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain and light rain alternate throughout the afternoon at a temperature of 8 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 43mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, with a gust of 38 miles per hour.

To bury

There is a yellow weather warning for wind. There is also a yellow rain warning.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A light rain of 5 ° C is forecast for Saturday morning.

The wind gust is set at 27 miles an hour.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Light rain turns into heavy rain from 11 a.m.

Wind gusts reach 38 miles per hour.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Heavy rain and light rain alternate throughout the afternoon at a temperature of 7 ° C.

Wind gusts reach 43mph.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening, with a gust of 34 miles per hour.