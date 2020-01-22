When registering is OK, and when not

advertisement

The most popular trend in gift giving in January? It is “registering” – taking an unwanted gift that someone has given you, repacking it and handing it over to someone else.

Regifting is hot – so hot that there is now a national rainy day (it was December 19, 2019, if you are following).

And Donald Trump, Jr., claimed last year that even his father ever gave something back to him.

It can be good, as long as you know the rules. But financial guru Dave Ramsey says you have to be careful. You don’t want to get caught on regimes, a trend first mentioned in the Seinfeld TV show.

Under the transfer rules:

The item must be unopened, without the original tag containing names.

Avoid personal names, initials or monograms – a red flag of a hand-me-down.

Wrap it again in new paper so that it looks like you have bought it.

Do not give anything back from a meaningful person, such as your grandmother or close aunt. The next time you see her, she might ask.

And from the file “it doesn’t stink”, Seinfeld’s case scenario: that’s when you accidentally give it back to the person who gave it to you, or give it back to someone in the same social circle, so they discover that like during a dinner or family gathering.

You will say, “Doesn’t that stink?”

It is best to give it to someone on the other side of your family, or someone who doesn’t know the original gifter at all.

Bottom line: there is nothing wrong with registering as long as you are careful and do nothing to embarrass you or the person who gave it to you.

And that way you don’t waste your money.

This story was originally published by John Matarese from WCPO.

