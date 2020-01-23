When Nashville organized the biggest night of music

advertisement

Southeast American ruled as the center of the popular, classical and folk music world on March 3, 1973: the night Nashville organized the 15th annual Grammy Awards.

Music City’s big night for Music’s Biggest Night meant a number of changes in the annual celebration of all musical things. First, CBS started running as the network of the Grammy Awards (the first two ceremonies that were broadcast live, in 1971 and 1972, broadcast on ABC). It was also the only nationally broadcast ceremony organized so far by a city other than Los Angeles, California or New York City. However, during the pre-television era of the award show, from 1959 to 1970, multiple locations were hosted each year at Grammy Awards presentations, including locations in Chicago, Illinois, and Nashville.

Popcrooner Andy Williams served as the Grammy Awards master of ceremonies in Nashville, the city in which he would later record the 1973 country album You Lay So Easy on My Mind with producer Billy Sherrill. Williams and a cast of guest presenters, including Roger Miller, Bobbie Gentry, Loretta Lynn and Eddy Arnold, shared the stage with Grammy’s winners who represented the trends of the early ’70s.

The big winner that night, Charley Pride, won Best Country Performance, Male for the album Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs and Best Country Song for “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin”. Other famous names in the making with big wins that night were the Statler Brothers (Best Country Vocal Performance By a Duo or Group for “Class of ’57”), Tom T. Hall (Best Album Notes for Tom T. Hall’s Greatest Hits) and Hee Haw star Charlie McCoy (Best Country Instrumental Performance for Charlie McCoy / The Real McCoy).

A lesser known but no less deserving winner, Donna Fargo, took the Grammy Awards’ Best Country Vocal Performance, female trophy home for ‘Happiest Girl in the Whole USA’. The native of North Carolina scored her own crossover hit at a time when rural women like Lynn Anderson and Susan Raye found pop acceptance.

Other category winners are an indication of the influence of folk music on rock and pop in the early 1970s: for example, the political song by singer-songwriter Ewan MacColl for Peggy Seeger, “The first time I saw your face,” Record of won the Year and song of the year after being put on the pop culture map by Roberta Flack.

Two other pop-minded acts, New Artist of the Year America and Best Vocal Pop Performance, female winner Helen Reddy, sometimes represented the cross between twangy songwriting and soft rock finesse.

The list of artists of the 1973 Grammy Awards seems to have been lost for time, but the official flashback video shows clips from musical guests the Staple Singers and Mac Davis.

