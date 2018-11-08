When Jeff Sessions is driven out, TV hosts have some thoughts until late at night

advertisement

Of course, they have all focused on Trump’s anger at sessions, particularly the fact that he has withdrawn from the Russia investigation.

“Trump has made no secret of his feelings about sessions,” said Colbert. “He calls Sessions a” traitor, “a” stupid Confederate Army. ” Mr. Magoo, and perhaps most humiliating of all, “member of my administration”. “

Here are some of the other topics that Noah, Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, James Corden, and Jimmy Fallon covered:

Letter of resignation from sessions

Colbert: Well, there is some confusion among stupid people about whether sessions were fired or he resigned. He submitted a letter of resignation, but it started: “At your request, I submit my resignation letter.” Southern hospitality to the end. ”

Kimmel: “In the letter, he said that he was honest and tried to uphold the rule of law. And Trump said, “Yeah, why do you think I fired you?”

Meyers: Okay, but when it comes to it his Please, then it is not a withdrawal. It’s like saying you break up with someone because you don’t like how they kicked you out of the house. ”

Chief of Staff John F. Kelly apparently fired him

Noah: “Apparently Trump didn’t shoot him in the face or call. He just sent John Kelly with a ready-made letter of resignation. John Kelly probably got there and said, ‘Okay Jeff, do you want it the easy way or the Omarosa- Kind of make what is it? ‘ “

Kimmel: “Trump didn’t even fire him, he had it done by his chief of staff, John Kelly. You know, the only thing Trump can do well is fire people, and he can’t even do that. ”

Deputy Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker, who has already criticized the Müller investigation

Colbert: Who in the world would be willing to go down in history than the man who came in to fire Robert Mueller? Enter the new Attorney General and Caucasian M&M Matt Whitaker. Well, there’s no way to know Whitaker’s stance on the Mueller investigation – unless you read his comment, “Mueller’s Trump investigation goes too far.”

Noah: “Just because Matt Whitaker came up with a hypothetical plan for Robert Mueller’s dismissal does not mean that he actually thinks the Müller investigation has gone too far.” Mueller’s Trump investigation went too far Is kind of a red flag. ”

Colbert: So Trump just picked a man who wants to end the Donald Trump investigation to head the Donald Trump investigation. It’s like a defendant in a murder trial who says, “Your Honor, you’re fired. I’ll have my friend Terry here to take your place. So, Terry, you threw the knife into the river, as I asked got? The correct answer is no. “

The thought that Müller might have to accelerate something

Kimmel: “This guy wrote a critic of the Mueller investigation. This man will now oversee Müller’s investigation. Okay Bob Mueller, it’s time to sniff Adderall and get the report ready as soon as possible, do you understand? ”

Noah: “The miller’s investigation is in danger. And someone tells me that Robert Mueller is in a toilet trying to do his homework before he turns everything off. ”

session level

Noah: [Trump] didn’t fire Jeff sessions. He just said “Rumpelstiltskin” and then the curse was broken. ”

Kimmel: “He leaves the building and leaves the Ministry of Justice to live again in his hollow tree.”

Fallon: “It makes sense that he is going now. Santa needs him to make toys at the North Pole.”

Corden: “I’ll tell you one thing: Jeff Sessions leaves some very, very small shoes to fill.”

Meyers: “That’s right, Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned today. Apparently he was on a stool all the time.”

Colbert, holding up a Keebler elf biscuit and speaking with a southern accent: “I humbly ask for my compensation in sweet tea and confederate dollars.”

Which sessions could be held next?

Noah: “People have been talking about firing sessions for so long that he probably already had a backup job. He says, “All right, I’m already Assistant Manager at Baby Gap. But I want you to know that I decided to fold these onesies.”

Colbert: “Not a word what Jeff Sessions will do next. I assume that he will spend more time on his family separation policy. ”

