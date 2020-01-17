When Jackson Blocked from a number 1 + more

advertisement

George Strait has famously earned a record number of 60 number 1 songs on the country charts – but if it hadn’t been for three other artists, including a fellow legend, he could have had 61 charts to his name.

King George can blame Alan Jackson, Toby Keith and “Good Morning Beautiful” singer Steve Holy for a missed number 1 opportunity at the end of 2001 and early 2002. At the time, Strait promoted his single “Run” which was released in September 2001. The song debuted in mid-October in the Top 30 of Billboard’s country lists.

When the single by Strait – the lead actor of his album The Road Less Traveled – reached the top of the charts, a few other major songs did the same. First, it was Keith’s “I Want Talk About Me,” a six-week number 1; then it was Jackson’s “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning”), a five-week hit; and finally it was Holy’s “Good Morning Beautiful”, who also ruled the country charts for five weeks.

Strait had to settle for three non-consecutive weeks with No. 2 with “Run” – but we estimate that his 60 other No. 1 hits made up for it! Keep reading to find out more about Strait’s “Run” hit list, and four other songs that have done great things in the charts around this time in recent years.

The monthly Country Chart Chronicles column of the Boat looks at important milestones in country music, forgotten hits and charts.

