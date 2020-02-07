Advertisement

Disputes about family heritage can break sibling ties indefinitely. The division of parental property can sometimes lead to emotional conflicts and struggles. Siblings may feel wrong or be treated unfairly. In such situations, you must first ask yourself whether these rivalries actually have their roots in the distant past.

Resentments that arise in childhood

In general, the resentment that shows its ugly head at the time of inheritance goes back a long way. Siblings are not necessarily enchanted by the birth of a new sister or brother. The competition for leadership can start quite early. The position of each sibling is an important factor in the development of our personality and temperament.

The oldest child is not like the youngest, and the middle child can feel unloved and forgotten. At some point there is a desire to improve – and why not at the moment when the inheritance is shared? Frustrations that have been bottled for so many years can be perceived as malicious.

Expect succession before your parents’ death

You have to plan the situation in advance. And if you are a parent, remember that when you are young you can and should teach children how to solve their conflicts by talking to and respecting one another. This can save them from freshening up their resentment and frustration and getting everything under control when you’re gone.

However, parents should also plan for problems that may arise when the time to share the inheritance comes.

Family reunions can allow each member to express their ideas and raise objections. You may be concerned that some may not show up, but this is rarely the case when it comes to money or property. The main difficulty for parents is that they are not always fair themselves. They are not always aware of their own preference or the way in which their words and actions can be perceived in this way.

Appeal to third parties and especially the gospel

If these problems occur after both parents die, you should hire an expert to help you resolve the situation. You can also turn to someone whom everyone accepts, such as a relative whose honesty and objectivity are recognized by everyone. His or her goal would not be to resolve the material issues, but to help everyone express their opinions and listen to them without judging quickly, and then ask them to think about their relationship with the inheritance: “Why do I insist? ? much on what i claim? “or on the contrary:” Why do I feel wrong? “

There is no miracle solution. The most important thing is that everyone has the opportunity to express themselves, that everyone tries to feel empathy in order to understand the needs and frustrations of others and to forgive rather than judge.

We can remember some biblical advice: “Blessed are the poor in spirit.” “What good is it to someone to inherit the world and lose their soul?” “And if someone sues you for a tunic, let them wear your cloak good ”and perhaps most especially:“ As I loved you, you have to love yourself too. “

Denis Sonet

