When is season 3 of 'The Masked Singer' premiered?

The Masked Singer took the world of television by storm after its premiere on January 2, 2019 and is already returning for the highly anticipated season 3. After stars like T-Pain and Wayne Brady, trophies won home after not only deceiving judges with their disguise, but also being so good at being number one among several other great talents , Fans can sit back and know that the now very popular FOX show will take place on Sunday, February 3, immediately after the Super Bowl.

When #TheMaskedSinger season 2 ends: 😭

If you hear the third season premiere on February 2nd after the Super Bowl: ✨😍✨

– The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 19, 2019

Fans are thrilled to hear that they can play detective again to find out who is wearing which mask.

“I’m such a great fan and this is my birthday !!! What a great gift (gift emoji)”, one person commented on the exciting news.

pic.twitter.com/IadDTqp7xo

– The One & Only Me (@ GEMof72) December 19, 2019

Someone is already suggesting who he wants to see in the new season and writes: “Please, Eminem, come and be a character. That’s all.”

The show caught everyone’s attention as some of their favorite stars fought for first place in elaborate costumes with disguised voices. The jury for the first two seasons consisted of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Jeong convinced fans with his outrageous guesses about who might be who and became famous because he claims to know who is under the mask.

In season one, T-Pain won with a monster outfit. With his background story of being pushed out of the music industry and telling fans that winning would help him resume his career, he quickly became a fan favorite. He has won everything between his talents and his charming costume. In season two, Wayne Brady secured the winning title while disguised as Fox. Fans and the jury agreed that it was either the comedian himself or Jamie Foxx.

After the first season, the security forces increased in the background after it seemed a little too easy for the fans in the first season to guess the upcoming stars.

“Security will be much stricter in season two,” executive producer Craig Plestis told The Hollywood Reporter. “In the first season, we weren’t targeted for many, and we still had a lot of security. That’s why we really need to be ahead in the second season.”

In season three, fans can only imagine that security will increase as the show becomes more and more successful.

