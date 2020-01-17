When is Brexit and what happens if Britain leaves the EU?

advertisement

Britain’s exit from the European Union will finally take place on January 31, 2020.

But what does it mean for British people living in this country and traveling abroad?

After 11:00 p.m. on January 31, the United Kingdom will have reached the point of non-return and will no longer be a member of the European Union.

In general, life will remain the same and there will be no obvious difference if the nation enters an 11-month transition period that will allow the government and the EU to destroy future relationships.

Although the United Kingdom has left the bloc, it remains in the Customs Union and the internal market, so trade continues as usual and in all respects as usual.

The key is that Britain will no longer be part of the political institutions and will not be represented by the European Parliament or the EU Council of Ministers.

The European Court of Justice will continue to have powers to allow British courts to refer cases to it.

Discussions about the establishment of a border in the Irish Sea can begin on February 1st when special committees of both sides meet to agree technical details on the implementation of the protocol in Northern Ireland.

The EU is expected to mandate a trade negotiation mandate with the UK by 25 February.

If the government wants to extend the transition period to two years, it must apply until July 1st.

And if no extension is requested, the EU and the UK would try to set catch quotas for 2021 by that date.

In the meantime, foreigners have been assured that their travel plans will not be disrupted by the Brexit during the trade talks.

Due to the transition period, visa, passport and flight changes are unlikely to be made when traveling to the European Union as an agreement is negotiated.

ABTA research has shown that almost a third of Britons (31 percent) are still confused about how Brexit will affect their vacation.

Although the UK will leave the EU on January 31st, there will be a transition period that will not affect EHIC forms and passports.

EHICs protect Britons abroad when it comes to accessing basic health care in an EU country without incurring additional costs.

They remain valid during the transition period.

Passports remain valid in EU countries and people can continue to make travel plans knowing that things won’t change until the end of the year.

For more updates, log on to the gov.uk government website.

