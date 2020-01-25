When Eric Cantona launched himself in shame

advertisement

Eric Cantona’s infamous kung-fu kick is called the “JFK moment” of football, where anyone of a certain age can remember where he was when it happened.

I can never forget it, because the Frenchman’s amazing attack on a Crystal Palace fan occurred before me.

Exactly 25 years ago, on an icy Wednesday evening in South London, Cantona launched herself, seated up, in the chest of Matthew Simmons, and also in the annals of football history. The event would dominate the news for weeks.

It is unique in English football and luckily has never been repeated.

The consequences for Cantona, Manchester United and the Premier League were long-lasting, and this single incident may have done more than anything to accelerate Alex Ferguson’s blood of United’s class of ’92 and the establishment of Old Trafford as the power base of English football from the next two decades.

And of the thousands of viewers in Selhurst Park that night, and millions of viewers on TV in the coming days and years, few had a better view of the unfolding action than the 50 or so of us crammed into the outdated Crystal Palace press box, directly upstairs, and for the place where it all started.

We had expected a lively game to say the least, with Blackburn Rovers of Kenny Dalgish United pushing hard, while the men of Fergie went looking for a third consecutive Premier League title. Palace was a gritty side at the table, albeit with two future international managers in their ranks: the refined Gareth Southgate and the more robust Chris Coleman.

The latter later admitted that he and his central defending partner, Richard Shaw, had intended to repay Cantona with some rough stuff, knowing that they would be as good as they could give, and perhaps provoke a reaction from the United talisman .

But even they did not quite expect what would follow, after Cantona tried a sly trip to Shaw shortly after the break. Referee, Alan Wilkie, was advised by his linesman and various Palace players, who was the villain, and gave Cantona a red card.

The Frenchman turned, as always, up for the long walk along the sidelines, to the changing rooms, past the manager’s dugout, where Ferguson didn’t even make eye contact. At the top of the press we all looked at the prospect of a big story that would unfold and knew that this news would be on the back pages.

But nobody foresaw what would happen.

While Cantona was led along the sidelines, a figure with leather cloak rushed down the steps to the edge of the stand for us. Our instincts felt problems, but we all expected aggression to go from fan to player, not vice versa.

Cantona saw, or more likely heard, Simmons’ abuse, stopped and, for what was a fraction of a second but seemed much longer, flew in, feet up, with flaming fists. And then, just as quickly, it was over.

Cantona was pushed along the sidelines by kitman, Norman Davies and Peter Schmeichel, while cups of tea and coffee were thrown at them. It was chaos down the front of the grandstand, while a reporter jumped into his press box on his desk to get a better view and shouted: “He can’t do that; he can’t get away with that.”

As we would all discover, Cantona would certainly not get away with it.

The game went on, ending 1-1, with Southgate canceling David May’s goal for United, but that was irrelevant.

The King-Fu kick from Cantona was the most important item in the news bulletin at 10 p.m. and pushed sport from back to front pages for weeks.

As a freelance reporter, I was suddenly in demand at all those points of sale that were not represented in the press box that evening.

One Sunday, the newspaper asked me to go to the South Norwood police station, where Cantona and Paul Ince, who were falsely claimed to have hit a fan, were taken.

I kept looking outside until midnight when their news reporter arrived, a sure sign that this was no longer just a football story.

I received the first editions of the morning newspapers at a central gas station in London on the way home, read my match report and read about Mark Bosnich who knocked out Jurgen Klinsmann, 100 miles north, in Villa Park with horror equipment. But there was really only one story in the city.

And every newspaper had THAT image of the man in black launching himself into the crowd of Selhurst Park.

It would run and run until Cantona had his day in court greeted his nine-month spell with his infamous, cryptic and absurd sense of gulls, trawlers and sardines.

The ban made him consider ending the game and led Ferguson to speed up his youngsters, after Blackburn United had potted a point for the title.

By the time Cantona returned, the following fall, Beckley, Scholes, and Nevilles had joined Ryan Giggs in the first team and a new era was underway, with the young generation supplemented by the returning hero in the eyes of their supporters, at least.

Cantona then led United to the title as top scorer and hit the winning goal in the FA Cup final when they completed their second double. The comeback was completed; the legend was really cemented.

And none of us who were in Selhurst Park that Wednesday night 25 years ago can say we’ve seen it coming.

