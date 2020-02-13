Alex Bregman # 2 and Jose Altuve # 27 of the Houston Astros watch as owner Jim Crane reads a prepared statement during a press conference at the Palm Beaches FITTEAM Ballpark on February 13, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

The Houston Astros held a press conference on Thursday to apologize for their 2017 World Series fraud scandal that shook the baseball world.

However, most of the reports failed to execute this apology.

“We think this didn’t affect the game,” said Astros owner Jim Crane. “We had a good team. We won the World Series. And we leave it at that. “

When asked a moment later about his statement about the effects on the game, Crane tried to withdraw and said, “It is difficult to determine how this will affect the game if it affects the game.”

The Astros have neither disciplined players nor Major League Baseball when they coached A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow for an entire season. The Houston organization has since fired both.

“We will not do anything to the players,” said the owner on Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, Derrick Hall, CEO of Arizona Diamondbacks, met Doug & Wolf for a scheduled interview for Newsmakers Week at the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station. Like Crane, Hall was asked the question: Is the title of the 2017 Astros World Series legitimate?

“Well, let me tell you this: You are in a really difficult situation because you have an absolutely fantastic team,” said Hall. “And I don’t know how much of it was part of it. And I don’t think any of us really know the whole story and we don’t want to go there either. I don’t think it’s up to me to decide whether it’s spoiled or is legitimate. It’s because of baseball. “

Hall was also asked what he would have done about such a scandal if it had happened in his own organization.

“Of course it’s problematic,” he said. “And we are now in positions where we kept asking with everything that has come down. I can’t tell you how many times our poor staff heard me ask,” Did we do anything? “Because I did just want to be 100% certain, if not more, if there is such a thing, because it is our responsibility to find out.

“There are things that our owner obviously won’t know and would never know because he shouldn’t. If Ken (Kendrick) is down in the dugout and knows what’s going on during the games, we have problems. And that’s me Also, when I’m down there, we have big problems, but you have to have such a strong line of communication and honesty and transparency that you will feel good if you follow the rules. “

Hall said that Mike Hazen, general manager of D-backs, is good at enforcing MLB’s rules on this matter, which Hall clarified after 2017. Nevertheless, Hall himself had questions for his own team after the Astros scandal became known.

“Look, there will be times when I think every team is blamed or questioned,” said Hall. “It is an interesting world we live in, and there have been times when we have had to answer questions based on something someone has seen in the dugout, and it is completely innocent, but you should go through this process by You show the documentation and answer questions. The league should take it upon itself to question every single scenario to ensure that integrity, honesty and legitimacy are in place. “

Hall did not name a specific incident in which the D-Backs had to “answer questions,” but in 2017 there was an incident in which assistant coach Ariel Prieto wore a smartwatch in the shelter during a game. He and the team were fined.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

