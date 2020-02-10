Artists who have spoken out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have taken to the streets in the past two months. Performances such as MD Pallavis and Bindhumalini Naranswamy’s rendition of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge in Kannada Naavu Nodona (translated by Mamta Sagar) and the Italian resistance song Bella Ciao in Kannada (texts by Bella Ciao) are the result of a collaboration between Rosy D’Souza and Sugata Srinivasaraju). The theater practitioner and educator Nisha Abdulla also took an active part in the protests and sang songs such as Paper Naavu Torsalla (a Kannada translation of Varun Grover’s poem Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge). Laxmi Priya, on the other hand, used the play theater to develop a protest language. Last week, Wanandaf, consisting of B Fab, Agaahi Raahi, Nex and Dead Poet, performed at a panel discussion organized by the Network of Women in Media, India, at the Institution of Agricultural Technologists, where B Fab in Telugu and Dead Poet English knocked in Telugu. Wanandaf became famous for its electrical power at the protest by Burqa Bindi, which was held in honor of educators and social reformers Savitribhai Phule and Fatima Sheikh. “We are a hip-hop collective and started in June 2019 to unite the artists to give Bengaluru rappers an identity,” says B. Fab. “Rappers come together and rap on political issues,” added Nex.

Artists have always reacted to time. Pallavi agrees and says: “Art has always crossed borders and raised uncomfortable questions.” However, she does not agree that artists are the only ones who play a central role in the protests. “There are thousands of people who took to the streets. Artists include only a few of these thousands. We register our protest by doing what we can in relation to art, and yes, our voices are amplified, but artists do not guide the movement, we are inspired by it. “

Naavu Nodona was sung by Pallavi and Bindhumalini at the Burqa Bindi protest. “Mamta told me that she translated the song and asked if I could sing it, and I said yes. It conveys what the demonstrators on the streets want to convey today. When it was sung in Kannada, it touched people. After that, it was translated into many languages, and our regional languages ​​are powerful to get the point home. “

Nisha says: “When I decided to start my theater group Qabila in 2018, I wondered why I am in the theater and what I want to do with my group. What has changed the protests is that they have brought many more people into my circle. I used to have my own theater group, now I can deal with and access different types of artists and works of art. ”

Nisha says of the importance of the art of protest: “We have reached a place where we cannot trust social media, we cannot always trust the media. So what can we trust? We can trust our own bodies and our art. I’m not trying to convert people who ask, “Why are you protesting?” I ask them to come and see what we are doing. ”

How do artists overcome the boundaries of community and language? Nisha says they are aware that language should not share. “And that’s why we use Kannada, Tamil, English and Hindi. All of these languages ​​are representative of Bangalore and we should appreciate the diversity of the city. “She adds:” It’s easier to get together on social media. So the question is how can we reproduce this solidarity on the ground. We sing Hum Dekhenge in a language we know, but we all sing the same tune, and in this way we can join the same solidarity. Poetry enables us to use this common solidarity. “

But what does she have to say about the argument that politics should not be brought into the artistic space? “What is art if it is not political? How can you create art without understanding what body you are in, what context you come from and what social relationships you are in? Then how can you say that they won’t get involved? ”

She says that the art of protest changed her as an artist. “I now feel very comfortable with imperfect art. For example, I do a production about classroom differences that I take with me to different rooms. I take it to state and private schools. These rooms may not contain all the elements necessary for a production. But my art can serve a larger purpose. The protest movement led me to realize that if I want to create art that enables people to deal with differences and not to deny them and stimulate them to think and question, I have to go to people and deal with imperfect art. “

Laxmi says: “Art enables collective healing. This is necessary because we consume current news in an endless loop. It is therefore necessary to process what is happening around us. Personal stories can be shared through playback. You can hear your own opinion and that of others. ”

For Akash Narendran, a freelance play theater artist and musician, the art of protest opens up a wealth of perspectives. He is concerned with a playback performance about resistance stories of the Bangalore Playback Ensemble. “When some of us took part in the protests, we asked ourselves why we weren’t doing playback, because for us it is our first performance in performance art. We also felt that even within the community of demonstrators, there was a lack of parts of our point of view, and that was a trigger. “

The Bangalore Playback Ensemble has performed three shows by An Ode to Resistance. “People who come to listen have also felt connected. Sometimes there is a feeling of catharsis. Sometimes it’s hopeless and sometimes hopeful, but there is a lot of resonance in the shared feeling, and that’s always powerful. ”

But what about those who hesitate to vowel but want to register their protest? The playwright and theater director Kavya Srinivasan kept it in mind. She organizes a monthly event called Putting the Rest in Resistance, which uses various art forms. The community has been singing lately. “When we talk about resistance, there is an analogy to war, going out and protesting. But what about war sisters? Burned out resistance is real. What about those who cannot go out and protest? I am suspicious of the argument: “Why didn’t you show up?” So putting the rest in the resistance means that people just come together and be with people who feel the same way … to rest, to heal. “