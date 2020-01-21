advertisement

A somewhat embarrassing history was repeated recently when the California Public Utilities Commission announced it was the criminal, bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric Co. punished for his behavior prior to the deadly burning seasons of 2017 and 2018.

The commission, authorized to set rates and monitor almost all aspects of the activities of utility companies, announced feverishly that it would prohibit PG&E from charging customers for the equipment it lost during the Wine Country fires and the even more damaging campfire that decimated the city of Butte County from paradise.

The “punishment” of PG&E is $ 1,675 billion. Of course, it does not pay that money as a normal citizen would if he was fined for some form of crime. On the contrary, the money is said to be spent to limit future fire risks, including tree pruning, and for the company to hold community meetings on fire safety.

The final part of this PUC decision is similar to instructing Charles Manson or Richard (The Nightstalker) Ramirez to hold seminars on how to prevent you from being killed.

But there is more: not only will PG&E be forced to spend the money from this fine on work it should have done decades earlier with funds that had already been collected for routine maintenance, but a few days later the company received an interest rate increase of 3.4 percent that will soon cost customers more than $ 5.50 a month extra. This will amount to more than $ 500 million annually, meaning that PG&E will recoup its alleged fine within approximately three years.

Some punishment. Of course, only five years ago, PG&E customers saw something almost identical. At the time, the PUC imposed a $ 1.6 billion fine on the company for negligence that led to the explosion of the San Bruno gas pipeline in 2010, killing eight people and destroying dozens of homes.

The enormous utility, America’s largest energy supplier, was later convicted in criminal proceedings before the federal court for the San Bruno explosion and is still on trial. But no responsible manager has ever paid a fine or even spent a day in prison for the crimes of the company.

At the time, PG&E was forced to spend most of the good money to improve its gas transmission system, with less than a third of resources going to the state. Both that fine and the new assessment amount to forced investments, not punishment.

In fact, these fines and the controversial decision of the PUC to limit the profits of PG&E and those of the other two large private utilities (Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric) to just over 10 percent are designed to leave both the companies and the PUC look good.

Which company would not be happy with a guaranteed profit of more than 10 percent of every dollar it invests in equipment or infrastructure? This can amount to billions of dollars when new transmission lines are built to bring power from distant solar heat companies in the California desert to the major cities in the service areas of each utility company.

The profit decision was another in a long series of proceedings where everyone knew the estimated outcome in advance. The utilities demand huge profits (in this case about 16 percent), which the PUC has almost halved. Then the commission brags about how it protects the consumer, while the companies can brag to shareholders about their profitability.

All this for utility companies that have not come close in recent years to demonstrate why they deserve the monopolies they have in vast service areas. If this is punishment, most large companies in the world would like to be punished.

Basically, PG&E and its fellow utilities have raised many billions for many years for maintenance, but instead spent a lot on other things that had nothing to do with maintaining and making their systems safer – while the PUC never checked sufficiently.

Calling the wave of decisions and settlements of the past month, any form of punishment is a bad joke for millions of Californians whose money the utilities have consistently abused for decades.

