Facebook’s messaging app WhatsApp announced on February 12 that it had amassed 2 billion users, making it the second social media platform in the world to reach this milestone.

WhatsApp did not state how the number of users was calculated, but stated it had 500 million users in 2014 when Facebook Inc. bought the mobile messaging startup for $ 19 billion to help increase its popularity, especially with a younger crowd.

Facebook has tried to increase sales with its high-growth units such as the photo sharing platform Instagram and WhatsApp. WhatsApp’s e-commerce tools have been developed to monetize the app.

WhatsApp launched a feature for small businesses in November, the primary users of the WhatsApp business app, which offered them a “mobile storefront” to showcase their goods with pictures and prices.

Facebook had approximately 2.50 billion active users per month as of December 31, the company said.

